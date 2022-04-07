What Does the Royals’ Restructure of Whit Merrifield’s Contract Mean?

Less than 24 hours before their Opening Day matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, the Kansas City Royals were busy working on a new deal. The club announced on Wednesday evening that it is restructuring the contract of infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported the specifics:

Whit Merrifield's restructured contract, per source: 2022: $7 million 2023: $2.75 million (with $4 million escalators) 2024: $18 million mutual option or $500,000 buyout

- Anne Rogers (@anne_rogers), 6:14 PM CST, April 6, 2022.

Jun 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield (15) hits an RBI double during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Wednesday's restructure, Merrifield was playing on an extension that he signed back in 2019. It was set to pay him $2.75 million in base salary in 2022, then $6.5M in base salary in 2023 should the Royals exercise his club option. Under the new deal, the Royals have exercised that club option for 2023 (now fully guaranteed) and moved the overall money of the deal around.

Now, the Royals are giving Merrifield a raise to $7M for this season. He's slated to make up to $6.75M in 2023, but the $2.75M base gives the Royals a bit more flexibility. The raise escalators on Merrifield's 2023 salary are based on health, which can get him the added $4M in compensation.

As far as the mutual option for 2024 goes, it's reasonable to assume that the Royals wouldn't accept their end of it. $18M is a hefty price to pay a player in a small market, much less one who will turn 35 before the beginning of that campaign. Merrifield, while maintaining his reputation as one of the pillars of the Royals organization, has seen his production decline a bit in recent years and very well could follow that trend moving forward. Here, he gets a short-term raise and added stability for 2023.

Set to enter his seventh season with the Royals, Merrifield carries a career .291/.337/.434 line with him into 2022. He's a two-time All-Star and two-time hit king, as well as a three-time league leader in stolen bases. Merrifield's 2021 campaign saw him play Gold Glove-caliber defense at second base, but his play at the plate wasn't great. His 91 OPS+ was his lowest figure since his half-season in 2016 (also 91).

As Merrifield transitions back out to right field for this season, he does so a richer man. In return, the Royals will have him under club control through the end of next year and may be able carry a lower payroll to begin 2023. The Royals are known as a player's organization, and Wednesday's restructure of Merrifield's contract was another example of that.