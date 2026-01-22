Blue Jays Veteran Makes Sense As Royals' Last-Second Free Agency Option

Sometimes, teams like the Kansas City Royals do their best work at the end of the winter.

There were some rumblings early in the offseason that the Royals could pursue some of the big names in free agency, but those turned out to be far from the truth. Kansas City's only signing of any consequence thus far was outfielder Lane Thomas on a one-year deal.

Offense still projects as the Royals' biggest need, but if they do have one more signing in them this offseason, they might find that the relief pitching market best aligns with their budget situation.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Royals, Seranthony Domínguez could be a fit

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Seranthony Domínguez (48) pitches during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The bullpen projects to be one of the Royals' strengths, but they could still use one more veteran middle relief option. Carlos Estévez is the established closer, with righties Lucas Erceg and John Schreiber and lefty Matt Strahm as the most qualified setup option.

One veteran who has lingered a surprisingly long time after the relief pitching market has cooled off is Seranthony Domínguez, who had strong stats last season but suffered one memorable blowup in the postseason that might be lingering in the minds of fans and front office executives.

Domínguez totaled a 3.16 ERA in the regular season for the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays. He gave up two home runs for the Blue Jays in the playoffs, but also struck out 10 batters and allowed just four earned runs in 11 1/3 innings.

Early in the offseason, Tim Britton of The Athletic projected a two-year, $17 million deal for Domínguez. But if that figure was out there for him, or if any team was offering him two years, it follows that he probably would have signed by now.

Last offseason, the Royals and Estévez agreed to terms on Jan. 31. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them strike late again if the price was right, and they shouldn't pass up an opportunity to strengthen a strength, especially if there aren't any veteran outfielders they can sign for a similar price tag.

More MLB: Royals World Series Champion Quickly Has Hall of Fame Hopes Dashed