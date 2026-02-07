Bobby Witt Jr. Justifying Royals’ Franchise Extension Two Years Later

On Feb. 5, 2024, the Kansas City Royals signed Bobby Witt Jr. to a historic 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension. It is the largest deal in franchise history and keeps the former first-round draft pick under contract in Kansas City through at least 2034.

Witt was selected second overall in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas and was widely regarded as the top high school prospect that year. After being drafted, he quickly moved through the minor leagues and made his major league debut in 2022.

It was not long after that the Royals knew they had a superstar, which led to the extension just two years later. Witt has played only two seasons since signing the contract, and it already appears the Royals made the right decision.

Bobby Witt Jr. during the 2024 season

Oct 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) throws to first base during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It did not take long for Witt to show the Royals they made the right decision in signing him long-term. In 2024, he slashed .332/.389/.588 with a .977 OPS and 109 RBIs. He led Major League Baseball in batting average and hits with 211. He also became the first shortstop in MLB history to record multiple 30-30 seasons, finishing with 32 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

Along with his eye-popping statistics, Witt collected several honors. He earned his first All-Star selection, a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award. He was also named the 2024 Overall Heart & Hustle Award winner and the Royals’ Les Milgram Player of the Year. In addition, he finished as the American League MVP runner-up behind Aaron Judge, who turned in a career season.

Witt was the driving force behind the Royals making the postseason for the first time in nearly a decade, and in that year alone, he not only put himself on the map but also gave Kansas City real expectations moving into the future.

Bobby Witt Jr. did it again in 2025

Sep 20, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) steps to the plate during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Last season, Witt established himself as one of the top talents in the majors. He slashed .295/.351/.501 with 23 home runs, 88 RBIs and 38 stolen bases. He again led the majors in hits with 184 and also paced the league with 47 doubles.

His continued success brought more honors and hardware. Witt won his first AL Platinum Glove Award, along with another Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and All-Star selection, and he again received the Heart and Hustle Award. He also earned a spot on the All-MLB First Team. He finished fourth in AL MVP voting, and accomplishing all of that in what many considered a “down” year speaks for itself.

In just two years, Witt has already exceeded expectations tied to his contract and has developed into one of the best players in baseball. The next milestone he is chasing is his first AL MVP award, which could be within reach in 2026. With Kauffman Stadium’s new dimensions expected to boost home run totals, that added power production would only strengthen his case.

