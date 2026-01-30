This Red Sox-Royals Trade Idea Would Bring All-Star to Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals have a very talented roster with a lot of potential. Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best players in the league right now. He has the chance to win the American League MVP if he can put together another incredible year.

There are plenty of other players on the team that help keep the Royals at the top of the AL Central. But they need to add more offense to the roster if they want to push for a World Series title with Witt on the roster.

The top trade the Royals have been linked to is a blockbuster deal for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. Duran has seemingly been on the trade block for months, but no deal has come to fruition.

Royals should make a move for Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Royals have the players to get a deal done, but what could it look like?

This mock trade for Duran is simple. The Royals would send expiring pitcher Kris Bubic to the Red Sox in exchange for Duran and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.

The Royals would be adding two bats to add to their lineup. Both players would stick in the middle of their order with the ability to transform the team's offense around Witt. Duran is the big addition, while Yoshida is a bit of a salary dump in this situation. Still, Yoshida would be a huge addition to their lineup.

The Red Sox would form the best pitching staff in the sport by making this move. Bubic would join Ranger Suárez, Garrett Crochet, and the rest of the Red Sox pitching staff. It would be tough to beat the Red Sox in a five or seven game series.

The Royals can afford to cut ties with Bubic if they're landing two talented stars to add to the lineup. The salary dump would benefit the Red Sox and it wouldn't crush the Royals. It's seemingly the perfect move that would push both teams in the right direction.

