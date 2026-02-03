The 2026 MLB Draft lottery was held in early December, and the Kansas City Royals landed the No. 6 overall pick. The selection gives the club another opportunity to add young talent to a franchise trending upward.

The last time the Royals had the No. 6 overall pick was not long ago, when they selected Jac Caglianone in the 2024 MLB draft. Just a year and a half later, Caglianone alreadyis in the majors and is viewed as a top breakout candidate in 2026.

Now, the Royals have a chance to replicate that success in the 2026 draft. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter released a mock draft projecting Kansas City will select a top high school prospect with its pick.

Shortstop Jacob Lombard Could Be a Royals Target

Reuter projects shortstop Jacob Lombard to the Royals out of Gulliver Prep in Florida. While the position may prompt some initial questions with Bobby Witt Jr. firmly entrenched as the long-term shortstop, teams rarely draft based on positional need. Instead, organizations prioritize talent, with players across all levels frequently developing beyond their primary position.

The 18-year-old prospect stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds. Lombard is a right-handed hitter who brings plenty of offensive upside at the plate. In scouting evaluations, he has received a 55 grade for hitting and a 60 grade for power. He was also named a Perfect Game All-American Classic participant in 2025.

Lombard is a threat on the bases, with his top scouting grade coming in at 65 in the run category. That speed, paired with his range and soft hands, allows him to cover ground defensively and make highlight-reel plays in the infield.

Baseball runs deep in the Lombard family. His father, George Lombard, is a former major leaguer, while his older brother, George Lombard Jr., is a prospect in the New York Yankees organization after being selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

If Lombard were to land in Kansas City, the Royals would add a highly athletic player who could be developed in multiple ways. With a high pick this summer, the Royals have a prime opportunity to add significant talent as they continue to push the organization back into contention.

