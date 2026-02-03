The 2026 season is right around the corner, and the Kansas City Royals are looking to bounce back and make a push for the playoffs after missing the postseason last year. The club entered the offseason with clear plans to improve its roster.

General manager J.J. Picollo has been busy all offseason, making trades, working the free agent market, and extending both players and staff as he looks to set the club up for success in 2026. With the American League Central often coming down to the final out, the Royals are hoping to make a splash within the division.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic released his 2026 MLB report card, which featured key takeaways, offseason grades and predictions for how all 30 teams will finish within their divisions. Royals fans will love what he had to say about Kansas City.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Royals finishing atop AL Central

Sep 24, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Kansas City Royals third base Maikel Garcia (11), Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7), Royals first baseman Salvador Perez (13), and Kansas City Royals second base Michael Massey (19) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When it came to Kansas City, Bowden predicted the Royals would finish first in the AL Central, something the club has not done since winning the World Series in 2015. With expectations already leaning toward a playoff-or-bust mentality, a division title would add an entirely new narrative to the future of the franchise.

Along with the prediction, Bowden gave Kansas City a B grade for its offseason, the highest mark in the Central. He highlighted the free-agent signing of Lane Thomas, along with trade acquisitions Isaac Collins and Matt Strahm, as key moves for the club. Adding outfield depth was a top priority for the Royals this offseason.

Kansas City was also able to lock up Maikel Garcia after a career and All-Star season. With that extension, Picollo secured one of the best left sides of any infield in the majors in Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. Bowden also noted the extension of manager Matt Quatraro.

“Extending Matt Quatraro, one of the best young managers in baseball, was another smart move,” said Bowden. “His stock has risen in the industry.”

It is safe to say the Royals went to work this offseason, and fans in Kansas City have plenty to look forward to entering the 2026 season.

More MLB: Why Royals Couldn't Pull Off Brendan Donovan Trade With Cardinals