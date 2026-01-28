Mock Royals-Giants Trade Looks Like Smart Move for Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals have had a productive offseason. They've added two bullpen arms, Matt Strahm and Nick Mears, as well as two bats, Lane Thomas and Isaac Collins. They look much better entering the 2026 season than they did at the end of 2025.

However, they still have holes to fill. One more bat wouldn't hurt, especially an outfielder with some power. They could take a chance on one of the remaining free agents, or they could deal from their depth of starting pitching to land what they need in a trade.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed a couple of trade ideas, one of which is a one-for-one swap with the San Francisco Giants, sending left-hander Kris Bubic to the Bay Area and bringing back outfielder Heliot Ramos in return.

1-for-1 Giants-Royals swap makes sense for Kansas City

Sep 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos (17) hits a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"The Giants just signed Harrison Bader on Monday, so might they now trade from what is somewhat of a surplus of outfielders to secure what could be the final piece of their rotation puzzle? Ramos has eclipsed 20 home runs in each of the past two seasons, but he's a considerable liability on defense. Kansas City could look to use him at DH on a regular basis, though," Miller wrote.

The Royals would have a lot of options with Ramos in the fold. They could have a starting outfield of Collins, Thomas and Jac Caglianone to start the 2026 season, while Ramos gets regular reps as a DH. Ramos could also occasionally play in the outfield to give one of the starters a break from the field on certain days.

His bat is his biggest strength though, and his power could significantly boost the Royals' lineup for 2026. The 26-year-old hit .256/.328/.400 with 21 home runs, 69 RBI and a .728 OPS during the regular season with San Francisco in 2025.

He brings power from the right side of the plate, which is something the Royals really need more of in 2026 if they want to be a true contender again, but the right moves could put them right back into the mix for an American League Central title, so it will be interesting to see if they can get something done.

Bubic is in the final year of his contract, so a trade makes sense.

