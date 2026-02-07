Why Bobby Witt Jr. Could Steal 2026 AL MVP From Aaron Judge

The Kansas City Royals are one of the more intriguing teams in the league right now with a roster centered around the pitching staff and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt is the biggest storyline for the Royals, as he has the ability to take over games in Kansas City. He's one of the best players in the league at this point, but there's still a chance that he finds ways to improve his game over the coming years.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently ranked Witt as the league's best shortstop and shared a lot of high praise for the young superstar.

Bobby Witt Jr. could take the AL MVP from Aaron Judge

Sep 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) gestures after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

"Witt saw his OPS drop 125 points last season and he still finished fourth in AL MVP voting, which is more of a testament to just how good his 2024 season was than any knock on last year's performance," Reuter wrote. "He led the AL in hits (184) and doubles (47) while winning his second straight Gold Glove and Silver Slugger, and he has firmly established himself as the Royals' most talented player since Hall of Famer George Brett. At 25 years old, he is the unquestioned face of the franchise, best shortstop in baseball, and one of the best all-around players in the sport."

Witt has MVP aspirations, but he hasn't been able to beat Aaron Judge out for the award. After a solid rookie year, Witt finished seventh in the AL MVP voting during his sophomore campaign in 2023. 2024 was his biggest breakout year, but he still finished second in MVP voting. Last year, Witt finished fourth behind Judge, Cal Raleigh, Jose Ramirez.

With Witt's defense and speed, he has the ability to rank above Judge in those two categories. If he's able to win a Platinum Glove and swipe 40 bases in a season, it could close the gap on Judge's bat. Still, with Witt posted an OPS above .850 last year and an OPS near 1.000 in 2024, he has the potential to beat Judge for the AL's biggest honor. He has to put the defense, bat, and speed together into his best season yet to take the award.

