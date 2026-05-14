Royals Starter Seth Lugo Reaches Major Career Milestone on Mound

The Kansas City Royals dropped the second game of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, falling 6-5. Kansas City right-hander Seth Lugo got the start for the Royals in Chicago.

While the right-hander struggled on the mound, allowing five earned runs on eight hits across five innings with two walks and four strikeouts, there was still a positive takeaway from his outing.

With those four strikeouts, Lugo reached a major career milestone.

Seth Lugo has reached 1,000 career strikeouts

Apr 26, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo (67) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday, White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters stepped to the plate. On a 1-2 count, Lugo painted a four-seam fastball on the outside corner to strike out Peters looking.

That was Lugo’s fourth strikeout of the game, but more importantly, the 1,000th strikeout of his career. He became the 46th active pitcher to reach the milestone.

Lugo is still fairly new to being a full-time starter. He transitioned into a full-time starting role in 2023 after signing with the San Diego Padres. Before that, he made just 38 starts across his first seven MLB seasons with the New York Mets.

While Lugo was a highly effective reliever, he has been just as effective in the rotation. His first season in Kansas City is where he truly established himself as an elite starter.

In 2024, he made 33 starts while posting a 3.00 ERA and a career-high 181 strikeouts. That performance led to a second-place finish in American League Cy Young Award voting.

Of Lugo’s 1,000 career strikeouts, 352 have come while wearing a Kansas City uniform. He recorded 181 strikeouts in 2024, 125 in 2025 and has added 46 so far this season.

Although Lugo did not have his best outing Wednesday, he has still found success this season and is off to a solid start on the mound.

Through nine starts this season, five have been quality starts. Lugo currently owns a 3.76 ERA across 52.2 innings pitched, paired with the 46 strikeouts.

His strong start to the season has his name being mentioned as a potential top pitching trade candidate ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The 1,000-strikeout milestone is a major accomplishment for the 36-year-old as he looks to build on his strong 2026 season.