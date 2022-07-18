Despite Poor Circumstances, Royals Flashed Their Future Last Week

The Kansas City Royals continued their streak of playing .500 baseball heading into the All-Star break, finishing the week going 4-4 after winning a home series against the Detroit Tigers before losing their road series to the Toronto Blue Jays.

What was the difference between the two series? Quite a bit happened this past week, so let’s dive into it.

Royals sweep Monday doubleheaders

The Royals started out the week on a high note, beating the Tigers in back-to-back games in a doubleheader. They were led by a dominant pitching performance from Brad Keller in the first game, as he threw seven innings of one-run baseball and struck out eight batters in the process. Rookie Vinnie Pasquantino had his best game as a pro, going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI single and a run scored late in the game to seal the win.

The second game featured a great performance and one of Bobby Witt Jr.’s finest games as a young pro. He went 4-for-5 on the day with an RBI double and RBI single in the first and second innings of the game. Starting pitcher Daniel Lynch didn’t get far in this game but held the Tigers to two earned runs. The bullpen dominated from there, allowing no earned runs across the next five innings.

Brady Singer picks up gutsy win in Tigers finale

Brady Singer has had an up and down season, starting the year in the bullpen before going to Triple-A Omaha to get stretched out before sliding back into a role in the starting rotation. He battled his way through six innings against the Tigers, striking out six batters while walking five and only allowing one earned run along the way. The Royals picked up a well-deserved win in their final home appearance before the All-Star break

10 players excluded from trip to Toronto

By now, you’ve seen the story. The Royals were not able to travel with 10 players from their 40-man roster due to the fact that they didn’t have their COVID-19 vaccinations as is the current requirement by Canada to travel into the country. No need to dive into the ins and outs of the players who couldn't make the trip, but it disappointed many fans and some inside the organization.

Despite the uncertainty heading into the series, it gave the fans and organization a chance to get a look at some of the younger talent that is expected to take a more prominent role on the team after some trades are potentially made before the trade deadline.

Two rookies make MLB debut in win over Toronto

First baseman Nick Pratto and outfielder Nate Eaton made their MLB debuts in the opener at Toronto. It was Pratto batting sixth and Eaton batting seventh in a lineup that featured eight players with less than a full year of starting playing time.

With the Royals leading 2-1 heading to the ninth inning, Eaton had a memorable 10-pitch at-bat that he turned into his first hit. That just so happened to be a game-sealing home run that extended the Royals' lead. It was an incredible moment that Eaton, his family, friends and Royals fans will not forget.

Royals blown out in game two at Toronto, four more rookies make debuts

Game two in Toronto was the only game that wasn’t competitive in the entire series. However, four more rookies debuted.

Shortstop Maikel Garcia, outfielder Brewer Hicklen, middle infielder Michael Massey and catcher Freddy Fermin all made their first appearances in the big-leagues. Despite the loss, it was undoubtedly a memorable moment for all of these young players.

Extra innings loss stings

The Royals were set up to get their second win in Toronto before Joel Payamps got blown up in the bottom of the 10th inning. Lynch was only able to go 32/3 innings but the rest of the bullpen had pitched a shutout through the ninth inning.

Massey collected his first hit and finished the game 2-for-4. Witt and Pasquantino each got two hits, including a two-run home run from Pasquantino in the 10th inning that gave the Royals a 5-3 lead.

Overall, it was still a positive game for the team outside of two pitchers.

Pratto blasts first home run

The Royals lost the game 4-2, but it didn’t come without a big highlight for a rookie. Pratto got his first major league home run to give the Royals a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and he finished the game with two hits in three at-bats.

Pratto, who was supposed to play in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, was removed from the roster after being called up for the series in Toronto. This showcase of young talent gave the franchise and fans alike some optimism for the future, though.

It should be noted that all of the young players called up for the Toronto series have been demoted back to Triple-A or Double-A. It is expected that a few of these players will be back up in Kansas City again at some point this season.

Royals select two players in MLB Draft on Sunday

The Royals selected Gavin Cross out of Virginia Tech with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft on Sunday evening. The outfield prospect is projected to not need a lot of minor league seasoning before he gets to the show. He's a lefty who has a solid hit-for-power bat along with better-than-average athleticism. This was good enough for the Royals to take him with their top selection.

In the second round, the Royals selected Cayden Wallace, a third base prospect out of Arkansas. Seen as one of the best pure power hitters of the collegiate players in the 2022 MLB Draft, he started his college career in right field before moving to third base, so there is some speculation that he could play either position at the MLB level.

Taking two college hitters early in the draft is a change in philosophy compared to the 2021 MLB Draft, when the Royals took four high school players with their first four picks. Cross and Wallace will have a chance to fast-track through the Royals' farm system, starting this summer.

Andrew Benintendi will represent the Kansas City Royals in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. He leads the team in batting average and OBP. Witt leads the team in home runs and RBIs heading into the break. The Royals will resume the second half of their season on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.