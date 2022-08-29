Despite Splitting the Week, Royals Had Plenty to Celebrate

The Kansas City Royals finished the week with a .500 record, going 3-3 during their homestand. That included a 6-4 win on Monday over the Chicago White Sox in a make-up game, splitting a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and then losing two of three to the San Diego Padres.

Who had a good week? Who still needs some work? How are the kids looking? Let's take a look.

At the beginning of every week, 'Mondays with Mark' will dive into the latest developments with the Royals. Have something you want to be discussed? Let Mark know on Twitter @MarkTheOverseer or find Inside the Royals @InsideRoyals.

Drew Waters makes MLB debut Monday vs White Sox

Just before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Royals traded a Competitive Balance Round A pick to the Atlanta Braves. In return, they received infielder C.J. Alexander, pitcher Andrew Hoffmann and outfielder Drew Waters.

Waters was the Braves' top prospect recently but was also in a bit of a rut with Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate. However, after the Royals acquired him, he started lighting it up for the Omaha Storm Chasers. He was doing so well, in fact, that the Royals felt the need to call him up for the stretch run of the 2022 campaign.

Defying all odds, Waters came to the plate with the game tied and bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning. He drew an RBI walk, giving the Royals the go-ahead run, and the team never looked back.

MLB debuts are always something to remember, but even more so when there are heroics involved — even if it was anti-climactic in a way. It was certainly a day and an at-bat Waters will never forget.

Brady Singer continues hot streak

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Brady Singer is riding one heck of a hot streak. Don’t get in his way, as he’ll probably just mow you down with his devastating slider or burn you with his fastball. Everything is working for Singer right now.

Singer went seven innings against the Diamondbacks, allowing four hits and one run while striking out six and not allowing a walk in a 5-3 Royals win. It was another impressive start for Singer, and his ERA is now down to 3.15 on the season.

Bobby Witt Jr. hits two bombs against Diamondbacks

Bobby Witt Jr. showed off his power against the Diamondbacks, hitting a home run in each of the games against the National League squad. He reached base in every game this past week and his third base defense continues to look impressive.

He’s well on his way to joining the 20/20 club (20 home runs and 20 stolen bases) on the season. He’s up to 18 home runs and has 26 stolen bases as he continues to work through his rookie campaign.

Nick Pratto has excellent series against Padres

Nick Pratto lit up the Padres over the weekend. The fireworks began on Friday night when he went 2-4 with a home run. It was a losing effort for the team, but Pratto helped pull the Royals to within striking distance before the bullpen got blown up again.

On Saturday, he hit a two-RBI double in the first inning to set the tone for his team. Again, it came in a losing effort, but Pratto left his mark on the game early.

On Sunday, he added three more RBIs, including a two-RBI double that extended the Royals' lead in the eighth inning in a game the team would eventually win. Pratto’s had a bit of a slow start to his MLB career, but this weekend showed that he won’t be deterred and has the mindset to work through it and come out a better player in the end.

Royals offense explodes in finale vs Padres

The Royals scored 15 runs in a huge victory over the Padres to avoid the three-game sweep. The boys in blue scored five runs in the first inning, including a home run from Michael A. Taylor, Brent Rooker’s first RBI and a Drew Waters RBI double among the cluster of runs.

Salvador Perez also homered in the game, and it was his 18th of the season. That home run pulled him into a tie with rookie Bobby Witt Jr. for the team lead. Hunter Dozier added four hits during the offensive explosion, and everyone who entered the game either scored a run or got a hit.

The Royals will be back on the road to close out the month of August and as they begin the final month of the season. They start a road trip on Tuesday with three games in Chicago against the White Sox before the team closes the week in Detroit with three games against the Tigers.

Brady Singer and Lucas Giolito are the projected starters for the Royals and White Sox on Tuesday and the game is scheduled for a 7:10 CT first pitch.