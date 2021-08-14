Iron Whit: Merrifield to Set Franchise Record in Consecutive Games Played

There are very few absolutes in baseball, but one thing Royals fans have been certain of for the last four seasons is Whit Merrifield will be in the lineup.

It holds true today as Merrifield is playing in right field and hitting lead-off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday night. More importantly, it will be the 422nd consecutive game Merrifield will start in, a new franchise record.

This game will more than likely fall under the radar, even in Kansas City. The Chiefs play in their first preseason game and the 49-65 Royals are not a hot topic this late into the season. Still, what Merrifield is accomplishing tonight should not go unnoticed.

When Merrifield started the streak against the Angles June 25, 2018, nobody had any idea what significance it would play in Royals history. In June of 2018, former Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar was still adding to his franchise record of consecutive games played and would see it come to an end July 8, 2018. Merrifield, just two weeks into his streak, went 5-5 that day — the only five-hit game of his career. It was almost like the passing of a torch that neither player knew about.

Consecutive games played is a stat not many talk about in today’s baseball, but one that embraces everything about baseball. The MLB season is a long, 162-game schedule played during the hottest part of the year. Bruises, aches and soreness are something all players go through. What makes Merrifield special is not only that he plays through the long days, but he wants to.

During an interview on Aug. 13, Merrifield talked about the mental side of the streak.

“It’s 25% physically preparing yourself, as far as workouts and diet and regimen,” Merrifield said. “And 75 percent is mentality. Waking up excited to play that day. Being able to wake up every day, excited to come to the field, no matter where things are as a team or individually. If you don’t have that mindset every day, you’re not going to play 162 games.”

Not only must a player have the desire to play every day, but they must also be performing at the plate and in the field. Merrifield has done just that, as he’s hitting .295 during this stretch and has an OPS of .783. He has 94 stolen bases, recorded 512 hits and amassed 263 runs scored. He’s played exceptional defense at second base and in right field while hitting lead-off in over 400 games. That's super impressive.

He’s set franchise records along the way, too. He broke George Brett’s hitting streak when he reached via hit for the 31st-consecutive time in April of 2019. He tied Carlos Beltran’s consecutive stolen bases without being caught record when he swiped his 33rd bag on Wednesday. He’s led the league in hits twice, stolen a ton of bases, been named to two All-Star games and even received MVP votes in 2018.

While the streak will be no more than a footnote to the national media, it should be celebrated more in Kansas City. Yes, the Royals have not been good as a team and yes, we just saw a subpar shortstop accomplish a similar feat. This should not diminish what Merrifield has accomplished. He’s been one of the few bright spots since the 2015 World Series win.

Merrifield has been of the few players fans can count on every time they turn on the game. It might be nowhere close to Cal Ripken’s MLB record nor strengthen a team trying to make a playoff push, but it gives us a reason to turn on the game and ask, “What’s Whit going to do for the Royals tonight?” That counts for something.