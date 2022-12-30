Fans Frustrated With Inexplicable Lack of Royals FanFest

Baseball fans have had a long winter, but Kansas City Royals fans have had an even longer one.

With less than two months until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, the return of baseball is sooner than you might think. One way that the Royals and many other clubs will re-engage the fan base is through events away from the game itself. The Royals usually hold an annual event called FanFest in late January. COVID-19 and the 2022 MLB lockout affected the previous two evolutions, but neither should prevent a FanFest return in 2023. At least, that's what fans believe.

The Royals have not confirmed if FanFest 2023 is happening or not. Common sense says the event will not happen, and the chances get worse and worse with each passing day. The Royals did not confirm that the 2022 iteration wouldn't happen until early January, so there may be some hope they can cobble something together. But as chances get slimmer and slimmer, fans' disappointment grows.

"I am disappointed," said another Royals fan on social media. "It's something I look forward to every year. A little taste of baseball in the middle of the offseason. Always find some new memorabilia between the store and vendors. Hopefully this is the last time they cancel it."

FanFest usually gives fans their best chance at interaction with past and present Royals players. Some memorable moments, like Salvador Perez's naturalization ceremony, have happened at the event and they all improve fans' morale and involvement. An event like FanFest would help the Royals, who have new leadership in the front office and in the dugout. Plus, owner John Sherman is traveling to listening events to pitch a new stadium to taxpayers and fans. Why not have a goodwill event like FanFest to gain some positive press for the struggling Royals?

According to fans, the lack of communication about the event might be even more frustrating than having no event at all.

"Just having no word on it is frustrating to the fans and players who attend and plan around that weekend," said one Royals fan. "I gave this leadership group a chance, but they are slipping and losing a fanbase."

FanFest offers Royals fans a low-cost opportunity to get autographs and merchandise and just get ready for baseball again. The lack of communication and the event itself will not win over any casual fans at a time when attendance is dwindling. Let's hope that the Royals see this mistake and somehow make it up to these frustrated and forgotten fans.

