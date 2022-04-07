Skip to main content

Relief Pitcher Jose Cuas Is a Name to Get Familiar With

Cuas is already making a good impression in the minor leagues.

The Kansas City Royals' 2022 season is upon us, and the excitement around this ball club is at an all-time high — for good reason. The Omaha Storm Chasers kicked off their season on Tuesday and took to the field for Triple-A Opening Day, taking on the Indianapolis Indians. The Storm Chasers emerged victoriously and one pitcher stood out in particular. Those in Royals circles should become familiar with relief pitcher Jose Cuas.

Cuas attended the University of Maryland, where he played a versatile role for the Terrapins. In three seasons, he hit .243/.320/.395 with 30 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 112 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and 55 walks. In 2015, the Milwaukee Brewers selected Cuas in the 11th round of the MLB Draft.

Cuas would enter the minors as a position player, but he struggled at the plate after just over a thousand plate appearances in six seasons (.200/.283/.318). In 2018, he took on a new role out of the bullpen as a pitcher. Early on, he showed signs of success in the Independent League with the Long Island Ducks. In 22 games, he came on in relief and threw 22-2/3 innings with a 2.38 ERA and a 2-1 record. His success as a pitcher was eye-opening and on June 17 of last year, the Royals purchased his contract from the Long Island Ducks.

Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff spoke about Cuas and his success, saying, "Jose has been lights out in the bullpen, he was deserving of his opportunity with the Diamondbacks in 2019, and we are excited to see him get another chance at the big leagues with the Royals."  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cuas would report to the Royals' extended spring training facility, then later got called up to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He dominated his competition, pitching in 22 games and throwing 32-1/3 innings. In his time with the Naturals, he faced 133 batters and allowed 31 hits resulting in just seven earned runs. Cuas also recorded 32 strikeouts, a 1.95 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP, earning him a promotion to Triple-A Omaha. Cuas pitched briefly at Omaha before the season ended in 2021. He continued working on his craft in the Dominican Winter League in the offseason.

So far in Cuas' minor league career, he has tossed 107 innings with an impressive 2.78 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. He has struck out 99 batters and has a 13-4 record.  

In the Storm Chasers' season-opener, Cuas got the opportunity to pitch. He highlighted his 94 mph sinker paired with an 82 mph slider. The sinker works hard inside on right-handed hitters, breaking away from a left-handed hitter. His slider has a tight spin and is hard to pick up as he seamlessly repeats his motion. Cuas hides the baseball through his motion, released in the sidearm slot, which is naturally hard to pick up.

If Cuas continues to pitch at a successful rate in Omaha, he could make his major league debut quickly. The 27-year-old has been around the block a few times and is nearly a decade removed from his first season at Maryland, but he's going as strong as ever in a relatively new role. Assuming that keeps up, he could be more than just a feel-good story for the Royals at some point moving forward.

Jun 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) makes a throwing error during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

What Does the Royals’ Restructure of Whit Merrifield’s Contract Mean?

By Jordan Foote12 hours ago
Aug 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) is congratulated by first baseman Jose Abreu (79) after hitting a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Predicting All 30 MLB Teams’ Records in 2022

By Sterling Holmes19 hours ago
Jun 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Predicting the 2022 Kansas City Royals’ Record

By Jordan Foote21 hours ago
Jun 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Ronald Bolanos (57) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

The Omaha Storm Chasers Are Poised for a Huge 2022 Season

By Lucas MurphyApr 5, 2022
Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt (90) gets ready to defend against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Bobby Witt Jr. And the Importance of the No. 2 Hitter

By Sterling HolmesApr 5, 2022
Sep 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jon Heasley (left) reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic (right) during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Option Heasley, Announce MiLB Rosters Before Game vs. Reds

By Jordan FooteApr 4, 2022
May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Daniel Lynch on Making Royals: ‘I Feel Like I’ve Done Everything That I Could'

By Jordan FooteApr 4, 2022
Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt (90) leads off from first base against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

An Infusion of Youth Is Ready to Spark the 2022 Royals

By Mark Van SickleApr 4, 2022