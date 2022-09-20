Royals Are Running Out of Time to Build Any Momentum

Simply put, it was a rough week for the Kansas City Royals. The boys in blue got swept by the Minnesota Twins and lost two of three to the Boston Red Sox to conclude their quick road trip. Let’s see what went wrong and if there was anything positive to take away.

Royals nearly no-hit in series opener at Minnesota

The Royals couldn’t muster a hit against Twins starter Joe Ryan. He posted seven innings of no-hit baseball before turning the game over to reliever Jovani Moran. It was a good thing for the Royals, who were finally able to capitalize in the ninth inning.

Bobby Witt Jr. got an RBI double, Sebastian Rivero’s infield single scored MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Twins' lead in half during the ninth. The Royals still lost 6-3, but it went from an embarrassing loss to a respectable one by the end of it.

Daniel Lynch performs well, Perez homers in loss

The up-and-down season for Daniel Lynch continued this past week. Lynch put forth a solid effort, striking out eight batters while only walking two, but still allowing three runs over the course of five innings.

Salvador Perez hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, and it was the last run scored in the game as the Royals fell 3-2 in the finale against the Twins. Kansas City just couldn’t muster much offense the entire series as they got swept on their way to Boston.

Jonathan Heasley shines in duel against Michael Wacha

Jonathan Heasley went 6.2 innings and didn’t allow a run in the opener against the Red Sox. He also added five strikeouts and three walks before being pulled out of the game after 83 pitches. Michael Wacha hurled seven innings of one-run baseball as the two pitchers went toe-to-toe from start to finish.

Dylan Coleman came in and allowed both runs as the Red Sox came back in the eighth inning to take a 2-1 lead, which would end up being the final score. Old friend and former Royal Matt Strahm picked up the save for the Red Sox.

Royals dominate Saturday afternoon game

The Royals picked up a 9-0 victory, the team’s only win of the road trip, on Saturday afternoon in Boston. Brady Singer led the way with six shutout innings, which included five strikeouts and only one walk.

The offense finally had a good game for the first time in what seemed like a long time, with Michael A. Taylor and Hunter Dozier being the only Royals who didn’t get a hit in the game. Everyone else contributed in some way.

Melendez and Pasquantino each had three hits. Melendez came across the plate four times and Pasquantino netted a team-leading three RBI. Witt, Perez, Edward Oliveres and Nate Eaton each added two hits apiece. Brad Keller, Carlos Hernandez, and Anthony Misiewicz each pitched an inning of scoreless baseball to preserve the shutout for Singer and the Royals.

KC gets blown out in series finale

The Royals lost the series finale in Boston 13-3. They actually got out to an early lead twice, though. Pasquantino hit an RBI double in the first inning, and Drew Waters had one of his own in the second inning before things ultimately got evened up again and then turned out of hand.

From there, with the exception of a fifth-inning solo home run from Perez (his 22nd of the season), it was all Red Sox. Kris Bubic took the loss and fell to an absolutely atrocious record of 2-13. He gave up five earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Royals will start a new week on Tuesday with a three-game series against the Twins before the Seattle Mariners come to town for three games starting on Friday. Both the Twins and Mariners are still fighting for playoff spots.

The projected starting pitchers for Tuesday’s matchup are Zack Greinke for the Royals and Dylan Bundy for the Twins. It’s expected to reach record high temperatures in Kansas City on Tuesday, so make sure to stay hydrated if you’re going to Kauffman Stadium to watch the game. First pitch is expected to be thrown at 7:10 p.m. local time.