Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    Richard Lovelady

    Royals Sign P Richard Lovelady, OF JaCoby Jones to Minor League Deals

    Ahead of a looming possible lockout, the Royals are making some roster moves.
    Author:

    As baseball is at a standstill ahead of what appears to be an imminent lockout on Wednesday night, the Kansas City Royals are making their first free agent moves of the offseason. The club has signed pitcher Richard Lovelady and outfielder JaCoby Jones to minor league contracts.

    Lovelady, who was the only Royal to be non-tendered on Tuesday evening, is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in September. He's a lifetime member of the team and boasts a 5.62 ERA in just 41.2 innings pitched. His 2021 campaign was off to a great start before his injury, as he sported a 3.48 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 20 games. 

    The left-handed reliever avoided waivers by being non-tendered and is also no longer on the club's 40-man roster. It remains to be seen whether he'll pitch in 2022, although his late-season procedure suggests that it's unlikely.

    Jones, a 19th-round MLB Draft pick by the Houston Astros in 2010 and a third-round selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013, has played for only the Detroit Tigers at the MLB level. Across nearly 1,200 plate appearances with the club, he posted a .212/.275/.371 line with a .646 OPS and 389 strikeouts in just 352 games. He has experience playing all three outfield positions and is 29 years old. 

    Read More

    Jones's best season came in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Across 30 games, he posted a .849 OPS fueled by a scorching .515 SLG and added nine doubles and five home runs. In 36 games in 2021, his OPS was a career-low .460 and his OPS+ was just 29. 

    Neither signing is a splash move by the Royals, who are standing pat and avoiding making any major additions to the team as of now. It remains to be seen how much impact either player will have on the organization in 2022 — if any — and as the lockout approaches, this could be the only piece of transaction news the club announces for a while.

    Read More: The Royals’ Commitment to Ryan O’Hearn Is Puzzling — At Best

    Aug 8, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Richard Lovelady (55) reacts after beating the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Royals Sign P Richard Lovelady, OF JaCoby Jones to Minor League Deals

    21 seconds ago
    Aug 6, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (66) reacts after hitting a one run triple during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    The Royals’ Commitment to Ryan O’Hearn Is Puzzling — At Best

    7 hours ago
    Oct 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals minor league shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. receives the Royals Minor League Hitter of the Year Award from general manager J.J. Picollo and president Dayton Moore before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Trust the Process and Don't Crown the 2022 Royals Just Yet

    Nov 29, 2021
    Jun 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) walks off the field during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Royals’ Lack of Free Agent Spending Is a Double-Edged Sword

    Nov 29, 2021
    Jul 25, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals owners group principal owner John Sherman applauds during warm ups before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Royals Owner John Sherman’s Impact Is Already Being Felt

    Nov 24, 2021
    Aug 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis (71) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Royals Legendary Reliever Wade Davis Retires From MLB

    Nov 24, 2021
    Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore (left) and principle owner John Sherman watch during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Selig Award Shows Just How Much Royals Are a ‘People’ Organization

    Nov 21, 2021
    May 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    A Knee-Jerk Reaction to the Royals' New Uniforms

    Nov 19, 2021