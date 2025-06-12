MLB Writers Declare Royals Need Bats At Trade Deadline
The Kansas City Royals are in the playoff hunt with weeks to spare before the trade deadline. Their pitching has held up its end of the bargain.
However, the offense has let the team down, and it stands to reason why they aren't a few spots higher in the American League Wild Card race.
They have tried improving the offense by promoting Jac Caglianone. However, that hasn't quite worked for the Royals thus far, so they'll need to look elsewhere.
Aaron Gleeman, Tim Britton and Eno Sarris of The Athletic listed teams that needed offense help, and the Royals were among them.
"The Royals have already optioned MJ Melendez and released Hunter Renfroe. They’ve called up Jac Caglianone and tried out Maikel Garcia in center last week. They’re trying.
But the answer here should come from outside the organization. Get at least one more solid outfielder — and it doesn’t have to be a superstar to be a marked improvement — and the Royals can compete in an American League without runaway wild-card contenders."
The Royals offense has been nothing short of a disappointment this year. Trading for Jonathan India clearly hasn't helped them much.
But if they add a bat or two at the trade deadline, they could certainly be a threat to compete in the American League down the stretch.
It might be hard to make a big splash, but it's not impossible for them to at least make some improvements.
We'll see what they're able to accomplish on July 31.
