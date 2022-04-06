Predicting the 2022 Kansas City Royals’ Record

After finishing the 2021 campaign with a 74-88 record, the Kansas City Royals didn't make a ton of changes over the course of the offseason. With that said, there are many reasons to expect a better team to be fielded in 2022.

Not only is Zack Greinke headlining a starting rotation filled with hungry youth looking to make their long-term presences felt as key cogs in the Royals' machine, but top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. is also set to spend his entire rookie campaign with the club. Add in a bullpen that projects to be decent and the potential arrivals of other highly-touted prospects, and it's easy to see why people are in such high anticipation of this season. The Inside the Royals staff recently got together to predict KC's 2022 record, and the results are below.

Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training

Jordan Foote: There's more uncertainty than certainty for the Royals heading into the year, and that isn't always a bad thing. In this case, between a young starting pitching group and multiple players filtering in at various positions throughout the year in the field, this Royals squad isn't a playoff contender. With that said, it's absolutely better than 2021's team and that should reflect in its end-of-season record. Expect a lot of downs, but quite a few ups this season and a Royals product that is watchable for the most part. That's progress, even if it doesn't end in a playoff berth. I'll split the difference and predict a .500 record.

Record prediction: 81-81

Jerry Edwards: Let's start off with some positivity. The Royals are in this weird spot where you look up and down the lineup and you don't exactly hate what you see. Salvador Perez is a perennial All-Star, Bobby Witt Jr. is a potential future MVP and Nicky Lopez, Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, if enough things break right, could be in the All-Star conversation.



The pitching, while young and full of promise, is inexperienced and the starters are underwhelming, to say the least. In my opinion, they will ultimately hold the team back from its potential for now.



Record prediction: 78-84

Sterling Holmes: Bobby. Witt. Jr. The influx of youth with a batting order that some exciting pieces makes this season one to watch. With Whit Merrifield still effective at the top of the order (although the past 3 years have been a slow decline) and the emergence of Nicky Lopez at the bottom, this team has as few black holes in the lineup as one can remember since 2015. While I don't expect Salvador Perez to completely replicate last year, it wasn't a total fluke. With hope for Carlos Santana and Hunter Dozier to rebound and a healthy Adalberto Mondesi, there is reason for optimism.

What I think holds the Royals back is their youth on the pitching side. Does Carlos Hernandez duplicate last year? Does Brady Singer eventually learn that third pitch? Can Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic, and Jackson Kowar break out? There are too many unknowns for me to think everything will go right. Zack Greinke is a phenomenal story, but having him as the “ace” at this point in his career means the rotation isn't great. Brad Keller should be back to his usual solid but unspectacular self, but starting pitching holds this team back from making the playoffs. They’ll compete and have an outside chance until the end, and that is a massive step in the right direction.

Record prediction: 80-82

May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hays: Bobby Witt Jr. is going to be the best rookie in MLB and Salvador Perez should still be hitting tanks at a high level, but this will probably not be enough for the Royals to make a real run at something great. The rotation is a huge question mark, some hitters may not live up to expectations and the guy who this team will probably end up relying on carrying it is a rookie. It will be a fun season to watch, however, and this is a team with some serious talent. It is probably a couple of years away from contention, though.

Record prediction: 78-84

Trevor Hahn: I refuse to be anything but optimistic heading into every season. This doesn't have the looks of a playoff team, but it does have the chance to be a very exciting one. The rotation is really the biggest question mark. The lineup should be successful, containing a good mix of proven and consistent players and youth or potential (or both). The bullpen isn't much of a worry to me. There isn't a clear closer, but Mike Matheny hasn't used that approach since taking over in KC. Mix and match the flamethrowers in the arm barn the right way and they could be a successful unit, too.

Record prediction: 80-82

Trey Donovan: The Royals are in an odd spot of not being competitive enough to get to the playoffs, but good enough to go .500. This season is the beginning of a big change in the franchise as the youth movement will start to take over. The Royals' offense looks to be competitive, maybe even above average, while having a stellar defense as usual. The pitching is a huge question mark as the rotation and bullpen are filled with youth who will be inconsistent as they figure out what works for them pitching in the majors.

This holds the Royals back at the moment from being a playoff team, but they will still be competitive enough to be a potential wild-card team. The AL Central is also in an odd spot, as the White Sox are the top dog and everyone else has too many question marks as to how they will perform on the field.

Record prediction: 83-79

Jun 20, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) laughs as he assures the umpires he s not hurt after getting hit with a foul tip in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Tenpenny: A few days ago, I may have had a more optimistic outlook on the 2022 Royals but the team’s uncertainty with Brady Singer and Daniel Lynch concerns me. Combine the Royals' history (or lack thereof) developing pitchers, and it makes me pause and wonder if this group is bound to fall into the same fate. Zack Greinke is the only “certainty” in the rotation, and he’s 38 years old.

The offense should be better with the addition of Bobby Witt Jr. and both Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez on the way, but the Royals will still most likely find themselves near the bottom in on-base-percentage and slugging. Are the defense, bullpen and base-running enough to overcome the question marks in the rotation and lineup? Probably not. There is a world where most of the young pitchers improve, Witt lights the world on fire, others bounce back, Adalberto Mondesi stays healthy and the young position players make key contributions, but I’m not counting on it.

Record prediction: 76-86

Mark Van Sickle: The Royals beat their 2021 projected win total when they got to 74 wins by the end of last season. This season, they are projected to get 75 wins. I believe in the young pitching talent on the roster taking a step forward in 2022. With the addition of Bobby Witt Jr., I think his talent will lift up the play of those around him and push guys like Adalberto Mondesi to places no one has quite seen fully to this point in his career. As the season progresses, we should also see prospects Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez join Witt at the big league level. I’m giving the Royals a 10-game jump from last season and think they’ll hammer the over on win total for this year.

Record prediction: 84-78

Lucas Murphy: The Royals are turning a new page and starting a new chapter in their franchise. The youth movement is on its way to KC, led by Bobby Witt Jr. The culture will change as the young phenom will make his debut on Opening Day. I see the Royals competing at the plate with the best of them, and I expect a top-notch defense on the field every night. The starting pitching, I imagine, will have its ups and downs. The bullpen will be full of youth, and there will be a lot of baseballs thrown at 98 mph. This team is staged for a great year and could compete for the American League Central, and for many, I might surprise with my record prediction.

Record prediction: 85-77