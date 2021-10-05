October 5, 2021
Nicky Lopez Was the Ultimate Redemption Story for the Royals in 2021

Lopez's emergence was one of the brightest spots of the Royals' 2021 campaign.
You already know who this article is about, but humor me here. Let's say this year, the Kansas City Royals fielded the following player who — among qualified big-league hitters — ranked in the:

  • First percentile in barrel rate. 
  • 2nd percentile in xSLG. 
  • 4th percentile in HardHit%. 
  • 6th percentile in xwOBA. 
  • 12th percentile in average exit velocity. 
  • All of this, accompanied by an ISO of .078 and just two home runs on the year.

Is the player described above a starting-caliber major league shortstop in 2021? Based on the aforementioned data, absolutely not. Now, let's add in a little bit of context to paint a much clearer picture.

  • Led baseball in both Runs Prevented and Outs Above Average.
  • Placed in the top 7% of the league in whiff rate and strikeout rate.
  • Stole 22 bases in 23 attempts.
  • Had 12 sacrifice hits.
  • Had a team-high .300 batting average.
  • Posted a .744 OPS and 106 wRC+.

Again, is the player described above a starting-caliber major league shortstop in 2021? Based on the aforementioned data, absolutely. Nicky Lopez is one of the most unique players in all of baseball. He doesn't try to clobber home runs or drive balls into the gaps of the spacious Kauffman Stadium for extra-base hits. He doesn't swing for the fences. He wins by playing his brand of baseball, and it's one that turned into a winning formula this season right in front of the Royals' eyes.

That wasn't always going to be the case, though. After a rough spring training stint, Lopez was demoted to Triple-A Omaha. Rather than hanging his head and feeling sorry for himself, he used that demotion as an opportunity to rework his swing and train with coaches to get it closer to what his 2018 form was. When he was quickly recalled and started for the MLB club on Opening Day, he was ready. Lopez shined from the start relative to his prior struggles, but the stride he hit mid-season launched him into temporary stardom. 

From June 3 until the end of the season, Lopez posted a .334/.387/.413 line (good for an .801 OPS) while striking out just 49 times in 93 games. For over half a season, he was one of the best players in all of baseball. Perhaps the lone silver lining of the Adalberto Mondesi situation, a tragic story of a talented player who simply hasn't been able to stay on the field consistently, was the emergence of Lopez. He's cemented himself as a full-time player moving forward.

Is Lopez a perfect player? Of course not. Does his .347 BABIP open the door for some regression next season? It sure does. With that said, he's more than earned the chance to hold down a starting role in the infield and be valued as a building block for the Royals organization moving forward.

There are multiple factors that could push Lopez off of shortstop and back to second base. Among them are the imminent call-up of phenom shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., as well as the part-time return of Mondesi and even Whit Merrifield's excellent defensive campaign at second. The Royals have a bit of a logjam they'll need to sort out between now and when they officially aim to contend, and Lopez is a major cog in that eventual machine.

On one hand, Lopez wasn't even supposed to be at shortstop this season. On the other, he filled in admirably, resurrected his career and may win a Gold Glove at the position for his efforts in 2021. The Royals have some tough decisions to make this offseason, but deciding whether Lopez belongs in the lineup every day is an easy choice. He proved it for months on end in a season that didn't feature a ton of other positives for the franchise. Lopez's future is bright, no matter how you slice it. He's here to stay.

Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) celebrates after hitting a one run single in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Jul 6, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) reacts after driving in the winning run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Adalberto Mondesi (27) is congratulated by catcher Salvador Perez (13) and shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates with team mates after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
