    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
    Search

    The Bubba Starling Experiment Didn’t Work for the Royals, and That’s Okay

    Starling is moving on, and so should everyone else.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    For years, many wondered what would become of Kansas City Royals outfielder Bubba Starling. Now, in late October of 2021, that no longer has to be the case. The former No. 5 overall pick recently announced his retirement from the game of baseball via Facebook.

    In 2011, Starling, a local kid, fulfilled a lifelong dream by joining the Royals. He was their first pick of that draft class, speaking to how highly the organization viewed him. As a downright tantalizing athlete at Gardner-Edgerton High School in Kansas, Starling dominated the ranks of the local football, basketball and baseball scenes. His rare blend of size, speed, natural-born IQ and projectability gave him a future in at least two of those sports, as he passed on the opportunity to play quarterback for Nebraska so he could join the Royals.

    It was easy to see why, too. Starling was given a whopping $7.5 million signing bonus after being drafted, a testament to both his ability and draft slot. He was touted as a true five-tool prospect who could make a great center fielder one day. Through his first four seasons in the Royals' minor league system, Starling had shown flashes of becoming that player. 2016 and 2017 saw him come crashing down to earth.

    Injuries certainly played a role in stunting Starling's growth as a minor-leaguer, but he finally broke through in the summer of 2019 and was promoted to the MLB club. In his career with the Royals, Starling posted a .204/.246/.298 line, good for just a .544 OPS. He struck out 83 times in 91 games and never managed to get into a rhythm. 

    In 2021, Starling spent his limited campaign with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. He turned in a decent slate of games, too, holding a .861 OPS — albeit in just 27 contests. He spent his summer playing for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver medal in the process. His last game in the minors came on July 8, an 0-for-4 outing against the Toledo Mud Hens.

    The Starling experiment didn't work out for a multitude of reasons. Perhaps he was overhyped coming out of high school. His hit tool was never close to what some made it out to be. Injuries slowed his progress. The high strikeout rates proved to be too much to overcome. He made it to The Show, though, and that's more than over 99% of people can say. Starling ended his career on his terms and is excited for whatever his life brings next. If that's enough for him, it should be enough for everyone else.

    Read More: The Royals Answered Their Edward Olivares Question in 2021

    Sep 22, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Bubba Starling (11) reacts after flying out against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    The Bubba Starling Experiment Didn’t Work for the Royals, and That’s Okay

    2 minutes ago
    May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) rounds third base to score against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    The Royals Answered Their Edward Olivares Question in 2021

    21 hours ago
    Apr 14, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) misses the ball and the tag on Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) at the plate in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Can a Trade With the Angels Help Extend Salvador Perez’s Prime?

    Oct 26, 2021
    Aug 6, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (66) reacts after hitting a one run triple during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Can a Trade Help the Royals Give Nick Pratto a Bit More Time?

    Oct 25, 2021
    Jun 8, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) is greeted by second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Exploring How the Royals and Rays Can Help Each Other

    Oct 24, 2021
    Jul 25, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals owners group principal owner John Sherman applauds during warm ups before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Prospects

    Getting to Know Royals 2021 Second-Round Pick Ben Kudrna

    Oct 23, 2021
    Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) celebrates after hitting a two run single in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Can the Royals Get a Trade Return for Carlos Santana This Offseason?

    Oct 23, 2021
    Sep 3, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Edward Olivares (14) warms up before batting against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Putting Together a Potential Edward Olivares Trade With the Red Sox

    Oct 22, 2021