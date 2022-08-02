Skip to main content

The Case for Making Bobby Witt Jr. the Royals' Full-Time 3B

Witt ascended as a shortstop, but should KC consider a permanent move to third base?

The Kansas City Royals are in the midst of another unspectacular season, but there are several reasons for fans to remain hopeful. The biggest reason is Rookie of the Year contender Bobby Witt Jr., who made his MLB debut in 2022. Formerly baseball's top prospect, Witt has kept some fans interested and hopeful ever since Kansas City selected him 2nd overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. 

Witt is one of the American League's best rookies at the plate, especially after rebounding from a rough season start. With that said, Witt has been a defensive liability at points despite being a plus defender as a prospect. 

Witt can undoubtedly make incredible defensive plays. He already has career-defining defensive highlights in his young career, and his athleticism coupled with his arm strength makes for a dangerous combination in the infield.

Witt's defensive shortcomings are impossible to ignore in his young career, however. He leads the Royals in errors this season with 14 so far. That is more than double Nicky Lopez's 2022 total, and he currently has the second-most on the team. If that isn't enough, advanced metrics are not any kinder to Witt. He has negative totals in outs above average (OAA) and defensive runs saved (DRS). In several more defensive metrics, Witt is near the worst or is the worst. This is hardly a strong start to the prodigy's career.

Now, nothing concrete can be attributed to Witt's struggles. The MLB learning curve, an unknown injury — nothing is certain. The constant is that his struggles come primarily when playing shortstop. 

For example, Witt has a negative DRS in 64 games at shortstop but a positive DRS in 30 games at third base. He is a marginally average fielder at third base, but is abysmal at shortstop. With only two errors in 30 games at 3B, Witt is three times more likely to commit an error when playing shortstop. He is a natural ballplayer and seems like a natural fielding at the hot corner.

Even before the Royals traded away Emmanuel Rivera, the Royals lacked many long-term options at third base. Lopez has been solid there, and veteran Hunter Dozier can flex when needed. Kansas City's farm system doesn't have a third baseman prospect knocking on the door, though. Sure, the Royals selected slugging third baseman Cayden Wallace in the 2022 draft, but he isn't coming to Kansas City for the foreseeable future. 

While the Royals lack high-tier third base prospects, they have several options at shortstop to replace Witt. Lopez was the primary shortstop in 2021, and prospects like Maikel Garcia and Nick Loftin have solid cases for MLB playing time. While all are similar players, the Royals' best teams featured contact-hitting, defensive-minded shortstops. Sticking to that mold would not be a bad thing if Kansas City wishes to return to relevancy. 

Evaluating the personnel situation and Witt's struggles, the Royals should be serious about moving Witt to third base permanently. Sure, he could start at other positions simply because he is so versatile. If another viable option emerges at third base, then Witt could slide right back over to shortstop. Until proven otherwise, however, if Witt's defensive shortcomings at shortstop cancel out his bat, he has more overall value at third base for the 2022 Royals and beyond.

May 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera (26) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 12, 2020; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Drew waters returns to the duggout following the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) follows through on an RBI sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley (49) reacts after allowing a solo home run to New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) looks on from the dugout before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Rain collects on a Royals decal logo on a seat in the stands before game three of the 2014 ALCS playoff baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) hits a two run hime run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
