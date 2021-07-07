The Kansas City Sellers: Who the Royals Should Trade this July

Another Fourth of July has come and gone which in Kansas City means the Royals are about to sell any player with value before the MLB trade deadline.

Another Fourth of July has come and gone which in Kansas City means the Royals are about to sell any player with value before the MLB trade deadline of July 31. While these July trades have rarely worked out for Kansas City, it still gives fans a moment to forget about the dreadful season and dream about what the future could look like.

While the Royals typically only make 1-3 trades in July, this is the first year we could see several moves by the Royals depending on how aggressive General Manager Dayton Moore wants to play it. Does he want to trade the players with expiring contracts, or does he want to trade everyone he doesn’t see as part of the next run?

A lot of these trades should happen, even the ones where little value in return is expected. Baseball is a weird sport and you never know when a throwaway prospect could turn into a big-league regular.

Here are some players who may be on the move this July.

Mike Minor

Minor might be the most valuable piece the Royals have should they decide to trade him. The 33-year-old left-handed starter is an established veteran with a reputation of eating innings. Two horrendous starts at the end of June have seen Minor’s ERA balloon to 5.33 but his FIP is at 4.21 suggesting he has been unlucky so far this season. Minor also brings versatility and control. Minor has experience in the bullpen and using a starter as a long reliever is a trend we have seen many teams adopt in the postseason. Minor would not be a one-year rental. He is signed through 2022 with a team option in 2023. If he could string a couple of nice starts together in July, he would be the best chance the Royals have of bringing an impact player in return.

Danny Duffy

It’s hard to imagine Duffy in another uniform but that could become a reality this season. Duffy’s contract is up after this season and he has been one of the few bright spots for the Royals. Duffy owns a 2.60 ERA and a K/9 of 9.9, the best of his career. Like Minor, Duffy has experience in the bullpen and can take on a swing role on a contending team if needed. The biggest knock against Duffy is he has battled injuries throughout his career and 2021 has been no different. When healthy, at his best he’s a good No. 3 or No. 4 option in a good rotation. That has value and could be worth a decent piece. The only question is, does another team want to gamble on his health for two or three months?

Carlos Santana

The 35-year-old switch-hitter has been a joy to watch this season. His ability to consistently work quality at-bats and frustrate opposing pitchers is something we have not seen very often in Kansas City. Santana has a .767 OPS this season with 13 home runs. He is also signed through 2022, giving interested teams two years of control. While it would be hard to part with one of the few good players in the lineup, he is not getting any younger. Most of his numbers are right around to below his career averages. His value may never be higher in Kansas City than it is right now.

Michael A. Taylor

Taylor leaves a lot to be desired at the plate but as one of the best defensive centerfielders in the league, he could take on a fourth outfielder role/defensive replacement for a contending team. He has postseason experience and should be cheap for a contender to acquire.

Jarrod Dyson

A lot like Taylor with less value. He is still a valuable defensive player and pinch-runner but there’s no question he’s lost a step. His left-handed bat is intriguing but he’s not consistent enough at the plate to bring in anything of much value.

Greg Holland

Holland may have more value than Taylor or Dyson but it really comes down to how he pitches in July. Holland has an ERA of 4.05 and has been an “all-or-nothing” type reliever. At his best, Holland is still a valuable reliever who can get outs and save a game. At his worst, it can get pretty ugly. Contenders are always looking for bullpen help and at the very least, Holland is a veteran presence with success in the postseason.

Hanser Alberto

Alberto has had a unique season for the Royals. He was brought in to face lefties but has had more success against righties this season. Still, his .800 career OPS against lefties and ability to play anywhere on the infield could serve as a good utility piece for a contender. He’s also considered a high-energy guy which some teams value more than others. Again, I would not expect much in return.

Jorge Soler

This one hurts the most. Soler looked to be the Royals' best trade piece heading into 2021. Despite his defensive deficiencies, he was considered one of the top sluggers in the league. Any contender, especially American League teams, would have been interested. We all know how that has turned out as Soler has been the worst regular in the MLB. It’s hard to imagine any team trading for him and his tenure in Kansas City could end with a DFA. However, if he can flash any resemblance to the 2019 Soler, a team desperate for a bat could bite.