Top-Five Moments From the Royals' 2014 Playoff Run

The Kansas City Royals' 2014 playoff run was magical and deserves to be remembered around this time every year by fans.

The Kansas City Royals' 2014 playoff run may seem like a distant memory at this point to many. Whenever another year of the MLB playoffs without the Royals being involved comes around, I often find myself thinking about the memories of those games — the way the team was hanging on every inning, every at-bat, even every pitch during most games.

The 2014 playoff run was so special that it will likely never be duplicated. First, the Royals had to win a MLB Wild Card game to get into the American League Division Series. Then they swept their way to the Championship Series. After that, they swept their way into the World Series, making for an 8-0 run through the AL.

Yes, the San Francisco Giants played spoiler in the end, but the unexpected — and wildly exciting — journey from September to November was one that will never be forgotten by Kansas City Royals fans. Let’s reminisce a little more. Here are my top-five moments of the 2014 Royals' playoff run.

Salvador Perez Wild Card walk-off

It started with the build-up of the game: the first Royals playoff game in 29 years. Many fans went back and forth on if they could really call this a playoff berth if they didn’t get past the win-and-in Wild Card game against the Oakland Athletics. Astonishingly, the game exceeded the hype.

The contest itself went back and forth. As strange as it sounds, stolen bases played a critical role. It went into extra innings and that’s when the moment took place. This is probably the top memory for many from the postseason runs of that era of Royals baseball.

Salvador Perez stepped up to the plate and hit a pitch that was out of the strike zone just passed a lunging Josh Donaldson. The rest is history.

Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer extra-innings home run winners

Yes, I am combining two moments into one. I can’t help myself. In the ALDS against the Los Angeles Angels, Hosmer and Moustakas both hit two home runs. In Game 1, it was Moustakas who hit a solo home run in the 11th inning to give the Royals the lead for good.

In Game 2, it was a two-run home run by Hosmer in the 11th inning that gave the Royals the lead for good. That made for back-to-back wins on the road against what was supposed to be the best team in the American League that season: memorable indeed.

Alex Gordon and Mike Moustakas home runs in extra innings in Game 1 at Baltimore

Again, I am utilizing this space to do a two-for-one. Alex Gordon broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 10th inning with a solo home run that would rock the confidence of Orioles fans everywhere. Mike Moustakas sealed the deal with a two-run home run to extend the Royals lead in what would be the start of what would eventually be another series sweep.

Greg Holland Records fourth save in four games against the Orioles

The entire bullpen was incredible during this playoff run, but Greg Holland was the one closing the door. In the series against the Orioles, he got a save in literally every game. The most memorable of them all came with the final out of Game 4, sealing the sweep for the Royals. This brought the Royals to their first American League Championship and, subsequently, World Series appearances in virtually three decades

Yordano Ventura Dominates in must-win World Series Game 6

The San Francisco Giants had taken a 3-2 series lead with the action going back to Kansas City. There was still optimism in the air, as the Royals' postseason had been magical to this point. Game 6 was never in doubt. The Royals scoring seven runs in the second inning certainly helped, however, it was Yoradano Ventura who pitched an incredible game. The late pitcher lasted seven innings and only allowed three hits while striking out four batters in a 10-0 Royals victory.

Sometimes I imagine that was how that series ended and leave it at that. Next week, I will dive into the 2015 team and my top-five moments from that year’s Royals playoff run.

