    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
    Search

    Top-Five Moments From the Royals' 2014 Playoff Run

    The Kansas City Royals' 2014 playoff run was magical and deserves to be remembered around this time every year by fans.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Kansas City Royals' 2014 playoff run may seem like a distant memory at this point to many. Whenever another year of the MLB playoffs without the Royals being involved comes around, I often find myself thinking about the memories of those games — the way the team was hanging on every inning, every at-bat, even every pitch during most games.

    The 2014 playoff run was so special that it will likely never be duplicated. First, the Royals had to win a MLB Wild Card game to get into the American League Division Series. Then they swept their way to the Championship Series. After that, they swept their way into the World Series, making for an 8-0 run through the AL.

    Yes, the San Francisco Giants played spoiler in the end, but the unexpected — and wildly exciting — journey from September to November was one that will never be forgotten by Kansas City Royals fans. Let’s reminisce a little more. Here are my top-five moments of the 2014 Royals' playoff run.

    Salvador Perez Wild Card walk-off

    It started with the build-up of the game: the first Royals playoff game in 29 years. Many fans went back and forth on if they could really call this a playoff berth if they didn’t get past the win-and-in Wild Card game against the Oakland Athletics. Astonishingly, the game exceeded the hype.

    The contest itself went back and forth. As strange as it sounds, stolen bases played a critical role. It went into extra innings and that’s when the moment took place. This is probably the top memory for many from the postseason runs of that era of Royals baseball.

    Salvador Perez stepped up to the plate and hit a pitch that was out of the strike zone just passed a lunging Josh Donaldson. The rest is history.

    Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer extra-innings home run winners

    Yes, I am combining two moments into one. I can’t help myself. In the ALDS against the Los Angeles Angels, Hosmer and Moustakas both hit two home runs. In Game 1, it was Moustakas who hit a solo home run in the 11th inning to give the Royals the lead for good.

    In Game 2, it was a two-run home run by Hosmer in the 11th inning that gave the Royals the lead for good. That made for back-to-back wins on the road against what was supposed to be the best team in the American League that season: memorable indeed.

    Alex Gordon and Mike Moustakas home runs in extra innings in Game 1 at Baltimore

    Again, I am utilizing this space to do a two-for-one. Alex Gordon broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 10th inning with a solo home run that would rock the confidence of Orioles fans everywhere. Mike Moustakas sealed the deal with a two-run home run to extend the Royals lead in what would be the start of what would eventually be another series sweep.

    Greg Holland Records fourth save in four games against the Orioles

    The entire bullpen was incredible during this playoff run, but Greg Holland was the one closing the door. In the series against the Orioles, he got a save in literally every game. The most memorable of them all came with the final out of Game 4, sealing the sweep for the Royals. This brought the Royals to their first American League Championship and, subsequently, World Series appearances in virtually three decades

    Yordano Ventura Dominates in must-win World Series Game 6

    The San Francisco Giants had taken a 3-2 series lead with the action going back to Kansas City. There was still optimism in the air, as the Royals' postseason had been magical to this point. Game 6 was never in doubt. The Royals scoring seven runs in the second inning certainly helped, however, it was Yoradano Ventura who pitched an incredible game. The late pitcher lasted seven innings and only allowed three hits while striking out four batters in a 10-0 Royals victory.

    Sometimes I imagine that was how that series ended and leave it at that. Next week, I will dive into the 2015 team and my top-five moments from that year’s Royals playoff run. 

    Read More: The Royals Won the Danny Duffy Trade

    May 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) and relief pitcher Greg Holland (35) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Top-Five Moments From the Royals' 2014 Playoff Run

    1 minute ago
    Jun 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Can the Royals and Yankees Help Each Other Out via Trade This Offseason?

    22 hours ago
    May 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    The Royals Won the Danny Duffy Trade

    23 hours ago
    Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
    News

    Bobby Witt Jr. Named Bleacher Report’s Top Prospect

    Oct 15, 2021
    Sep 14, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting his first career home run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Will the Real Kyle Isbel Please Stand Up?

    Oct 15, 2021
    Sep 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates with team mates after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Should Michael A. Taylor Be an Everyday Player for the Royals in 2022?

    Oct 14, 2021
    Oct 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; The Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr displays a sign to the fans after the loss to the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Prospects

    Royals' Top Pitching Prospect Asa Lacy Wows in Arizona Fall League Debut

    Oct 14, 2021
    May 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) singles in a run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Consistency and Health Are Key for Andrew Benintendi Heading Into 2022

    Oct 13, 2021