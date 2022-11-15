Skip to main content

3 Prospects Royals Could Protect From Rule 5 Draft

Kansas City will need to add some players to its 40-man roster on Tuesday for protection purposes.

With every MLB offseason (outside of a lockout-impacted 2021) comes the Rule 5 Draft. In this draft, held in December to cap off the year's winter meetings, players without 40-man roster protection are allowed to be selected by clubs who choose to make buy-low pickups in an attempt to help their depth. 

If a player is signed to a team at the age of 18 or younger, he needs to be put on the organization's 40-man roster within five seasons to avoid Rule 5 eligibility. Those who sign at 19 or older only have four years before teams have to protect them or else risk losing them to the draft. The deadline for teams to protect players is Tuesday, so the Kansas City Royals have some work to do if they want to avoid potentially giving up one or more of their intriguing talents.

The Kansas City farm system isn't what it once was, yet it still contains numerous important pieces that could benefit from additional time in the minor leagues. With that in mind, only a few can — and will — be added to the 40-man roster in order to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Who are the top three players to keep an eye on as the deadline arrives? Let's take a look. 

1. T.J. Sikkema

The Royals acquired T.J. Sikkema during the season in their trade with the New York Yankees for outfielder Andrew Benintendi, and the 24-year-old was pushed to Northwest Arkansas immediately to close out the year. Across eight starts, the lefty posted a 7.44 ERA with a 7.99 K/9 and 4.13 BB/9 in his first dose of Double-A action. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It wasn't the debut Kansas City had hoped for, yet Sikkema's unorthodox delivery and solid upside make him a clear-cut candidate to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Regardless of whether his future resides in a rotation or the bullpen, there's enough left for the Royals to keep investing time and effort in him.  

2. Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh is one of the Royals' more puzzling prospects, as his stuff is filthy when he's at the top of his game . . . but he just isn't always there. Additionally, he allowed an abnormally high .364 BABIP in 114.1 Double-A innings this year, which could indicate that some rotten luck contributed to his 7.32 ERA (his 5.83 FIP and 4.75 xFIP also hint at that). 

Marsh averaged 11.57 K/9 with the Naturals and allowed just two runs across a pair of Triple-A starts to round out the year, so there is plenty of reason for Kansas City to keep him around. If health and some positive regression are in store for 2022, Marsh could make a leap up the club's prospect leaderboards. This may be his last shot, though. 

3. Anthony Veneziano

In the Rule 5 Draft, left-handed pitchers who can turn the dial up on their fastball velocity tend to be highly coveted. Anthony Veneziano, despite being a 25-year-old who just finished up an underwhelming stint in Double-A (5.72 ERA in 122.2 innings), remains a decent candidate to be added to the Royals' 40-man roster. 

His fastball-changeup combination projects to be a plus duo if developed properly and he can rack up the strikeouts at times (12.20 K/9 in 2021 with High-A Quad Cities, 9.46 K/9 this year). The downside with Veneziano is that he has serious command and consistency issues to work out in order to cash in on his potential. He seems like less of a lock to be protected than Sikkema or Marsh, but the odds are still in his favor.

Read More: Royals Hiring Paul Hoover as New Bench Coach

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Announce 2022 Team Award Winners

By Jordan Foote
May 27, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Travis d'Arnaud (37) high fives major league field coordinator Paul Hoover (25) and teammates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Hiring Paul Hoover as New Bench Coach

By Jordan Foote
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals outfielder Seuly Matias (99) at bat during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Seuly Matias and Multiple Others Elect Free Agency

By Jordan Foote
Jun 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) and catcher Salvador Perez (13) and closing pitcher Scott Barlow (58) react after defeating the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Scott Barlow, Bobby Witt Jr. Named Finalists for All-MLB Team

By Jordan Foote
Jul 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) is walked with the bases loaded scoring a run in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Michael A. Taylor Dubbed Royals’ Best Trade Chip

By Jordan Foote
Aug 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder MJ Melendez (1) celebrates with third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Bleacher Report: Royals Could Be Dark Horse Contender in 2023

By Jordan Foote
Nov 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) talks with media during a press conference at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Quatraro: Connecting With Royals Is Top Priority Early On

By Jordan Foote
May 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) throws in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Zack Greinke Expected to Return to Royals in 2023

By Jordan Foote