MLB Pipeline's Latest Mock Draft Has Royals Selecting 3B, C

A recent mock has the Royals going with a backstop and corner infielder.

The 2022 MLB Draft is less than two months away, and the Kansas City Royals will continue to look to add talent through that process. 

The big-league club has underperformed this season, and all signs point to yet another high draft pick in 2023. Due to the club's struggles in 2021 (though not as bad as 2022's thus far), Kansas City has pick Nos. 9 and 35 in July's draft. The ninth overall pick is a traditional selection, and the 35th pick is a Competitive Balance Round A one. With those options, president of baseball operations Dayton Moore and vice president of player personnel Lonnie Goldbert will look to secure top-shelf talent. 

Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com/MLB Pipeline recently released his updated 2022 MLB Mock Draft and in it, he has the Royals going with a third baseman from a junior college and a catcher fresh out of high school. Up first is Cam Collier of Chipola Junior College. Collier ranks 12th on MLB Pipeline's rankings, as well as second overall on Keith Law of The Athletic's initial MLB Draft Big Board 2022. Here's what Mayo wrote about the selection:

This has been the first spot where I’ve put an arm in the past, but Collier lands here this week to reflect that his name is coming up more in Top 10 conversations. A good showing in the Cape Cod League will only enhance his stock.

Collier, a lefty at the plate, is praised by MLB Pipeline for having "a loose stroke with outstanding bat speed and uncanny bat-to-ball skills." Law echoed that sentiment, alluding to his "feel to hit" as something that justified him having such a high ranking. While the Royals do have Bobby Witt Jr. occupying the third base spot off and on, the position's long-term outlook is murky at best. Collier would be a great fit in Kansas City and is playing at a premier program to boot.

At pick No. 35, Mayo has the Royals rolling the dice on McClatchy High School's Malcolm Moore. Here's some of what MLB Pipeline wrote about its 53rd-ranked prospect (he wasn't on Law's board):

Few doubt Moore, also a lefty-swinging backstop, can and will hit. He has a really good feel for the barrel and can impact the baseball, something on display at times this past summer on the showcase circuit, particularly at the Area Code Games. With a solid overall approach, he should be able to get to his pop and produce above-average power in the future.

There are more questions about Moore’s ability to stick behind the plate. He has a fringy, though accurate arm, and while he moves decently enough to block balls well, he’s not a great receiver and he’s likely to slow down. His commitment to Stanford and the fact he’ll be 19 shortly after the Draft will deter some teams, though he does have the bat and power combination to profile well at first if catching doesn’t work out and he could re-emerge in a couple of years as a power-hitting college performer if the Draft doesn’t go his way.

This review of the California product isn't nearly as glowing as Collier's is, and for good reason. Moore's defensive concerns make him a serious risk as a prospect and despite his quality bat, it remains to be seen what his value will be down the road. The Royals have MJ Melendez projected to be firmly entrenched at catcher long-term and both Vinnie Pasquantino and Nick Pratto are slated to be competing for first-base reps, so the positional need for Moore also isn't there — even if he's moved away from catcher. This pick is a bit of a head-scratcher from Mayo.

