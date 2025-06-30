Royals Send 2 Prospects To Futures Game, Including Possible Salvador Perez Successor
The summer is heating up, and Kansas City Royals players will soon get their shine during All-Star week in Atlanta.
Kansas City will likely send two, maybe three representatives to the All-Star Game in Atlanta on Jul. 15. But first, three days beforehand, they'll also have a pair of youngsters wearing KC hats at the Futures Game.
Major League Baseball unveiled the full rosters for the Futures Game on Monday, and the Royals will be represented by catcher Carter Jensen, who was recently promoted to Triple-A Omaha, and left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato, who is at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
Both players are first-time participants in the showcase event. Each team is only guaranteed one participant, so both earned their way there on their own merits.
MLB Pipeline currently ranks Jensen as the Royals' third-best prospect and the number-80 prospect in all of baseball, while Mozzicato is ranked 12th in the Royals system (unranked overall).
Jensen, 21, is in an interesting position as he nears major league promotion. Franchise icon Salvador Perez has a club option for 2026, beyond which he may not remain as the Royals' primary starting catcher (a duty he already has already ceded partially to Freddy Fermín).
This season, Jensen has a .741 OPS and seven home runs in 73 combined games between Double-A and Triple-A.
Mozzicato, 22, is a 6-foot-3 whippy southpaw who has pitched to a 4.29 ERA in 14 starts this season. He's got a high-spin curveball that is considered his best pitch, but he's struggled with command this season, posting 49 walks to 55 strikeouts in 63 innings.
For both players, the game at Atlanta's Truist Park will be a prime opportunity to introduce themselves to a national audience while proving themselves against the best prospects from other organizations.
