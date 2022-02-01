The Bobby Witt Jr. Hype Train Isn't Slowing Down One Bit

Baseball may still be locked out, but that certainly isn't stopping anyone from talking about Bobby Witt Jr.

The Kansas City Royals' No. 1 prospect has gotten quite a bit of praise in recent months due to his spectacular 2021 campaign. In 123 games split nearly identically between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha (61 and 62 games, respectively), the smooth-fielding and power-hitting infielder was tremendous. In total, Witt posted a .290/.361/.576 line with 33 home runs, 97 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. In conjunction with Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez, Witt headlined one of the best farm systems in baseball in 2021.

As the 2022 campaign (hopefully) draws near, the praise is continuing to pour in. Keith Law of The Athletic recently published his Top 100 MLB Prospects in 2022 list (subscription required), and checking in at the No. 2 spot was Witt. Law's review of the 21-year-old was glowing. Below is a bit of what Law had to say about Witt and his ranking on the list.

Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Colleyville Heritage (Tex.) shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (left) and softball player Kelley Lynch of East Coweta High (Ga.) pose after being named the players of the year during the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Witt’s tools package is among the best in the game: He’s at least a 70 runner, has an 80 arm, has plus power, and his hands and feet make him a plus glove at shortstop. There’s some thought he might outgrow the position in time, though that’s hardly a lock. Witt’s father, the former Rangers starter and No. 3 pick in 1985, has a similar frame and did not become overly broad or heavy, even in retirement. It’s possible the Royals would move Witt Jr. to accommodate another shortstop, but I see his future on defense as similar to the career so far of Carlos Correa.

It remains to be seen whether Witt will break Spring Training with the MLB club — if Spring Training even occurs this year — but his arrival at the big league level is expected to be relatively early in the season. The Royals haven't had a prospect of his caliber in quite some time and if everything pans out, they will boast one of the best talents in the game for years to come.

Joining Witt on Law's list were Melendez (27th), Pratto (54th) and 2020 first-round pick Asa Lacy (90th). Law pointed to Melendez and Pratto's improvements at the plate as justification for their respective rankings and while Lacy's 2021 campaign didn't unfold as expected, Law wrote that a bounce-back 2022 very well could see him shoot back up the rankings a year from now. It's still very early in his professional career, and his raw stuff cannot be denied.

Witt's inclusion near the top of Law's list is a testament to how high the bar has been set for him after such a great season. When he makes his MLB debut, those expectations will remain just as high. As Kansas City ushers in a new era of baseball over the next few seasons, the Witt hype train isn't slowing down one bit. If anything, it's gaining steam.