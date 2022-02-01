Skip to main content

The Bobby Witt Jr. Hype Train Isn't Slowing Down One Bit

Kansas City's most polarizing baseball prospect continues to get his due praise.

Baseball may still be locked out, but that certainly isn't stopping anyone from talking about Bobby Witt Jr. 

The Kansas City Royals' No. 1 prospect has gotten quite a bit of praise in recent months due to his spectacular 2021 campaign. In 123 games split nearly identically between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha (61 and 62 games, respectively), the smooth-fielding and power-hitting infielder was tremendous. In total, Witt posted a .290/.361/.576 line with 33 home runs, 97 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. In conjunction with Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez, Witt headlined one of the best farm systems in baseball in 2021.

As the 2022 campaign (hopefully) draws near, the praise is continuing to pour in. Keith Law of The Athletic recently published his Top 100 MLB Prospects in 2022 list (subscription required), and checking in at the No. 2 spot was Witt. Law's review of the 21-year-old was glowing. Below is a bit of what Law had to say about Witt and his ranking on the list. 

Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Colleyville Heritage (Tex.) shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (left) and softball player Kelley Lynch of East Coweta High (Ga.) pose after being named the players of the year during the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Witt’s tools package is among the best in the game: He’s at least a 70 runner, has an 80 arm, has plus power, and his hands and feet make him a plus glove at shortstop. There’s some thought he might outgrow the position in time, though that’s hardly a lock. Witt’s father, the former Rangers starter and No. 3 pick in 1985, has a similar frame and did not become overly broad or heavy, even in retirement. It’s possible the Royals would move Witt Jr. to accommodate another shortstop, but I see his future on defense as similar to the career so far of Carlos Correa.

Read More

It remains to be seen whether Witt will break Spring Training with the MLB club — if Spring Training even occurs this year — but his arrival at the big league level is expected to be relatively early in the season. The Royals haven't had a prospect of his caliber in quite some time and if everything pans out, they will boast one of the best talents in the game for years to come. 

Joining Witt on Law's list were Melendez (27th), Pratto (54th) and 2020 first-round pick Asa Lacy (90th). Law pointed to Melendez and Pratto's improvements at the plate as justification for their respective rankings and while Lacy's 2021 campaign didn't unfold as expected, Law wrote that a bounce-back 2022 very well could see him shoot back up the rankings a year from now. It's still very early in his professional career, and his raw stuff cannot be denied. 

Witt's inclusion near the top of Law's list is a testament to how high the bar has been set for him after such a great season. When he makes his MLB debut, those expectations will remain just as high. As Kansas City ushers in a new era of baseball over the next few seasons, the Witt hype train isn't slowing down one bit. If anything, it's gaining steam.

Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Prospects

The Bobby Witt Jr. Hype Train Isn't Slowing Down One Bit

56 seconds ago
Jun 17, 2019; Bradenton, FL, USA; Team Larkin pitcher Ben Hernandez (11) during workouts at IMG Academy. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Ben Hernandez Is Poised for a Breakout Season in 2022

Jan 22, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; The Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr displays a sign to the fans after the loss to the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

A Look Into a Growing Royals Collection: ‘It Started With Two'

Jan 15, 2022
Apr 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals fans take their seats before the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Cancel 2022 FanFest, Fault COVID-19 Pandemic

Jan 5, 2022
Sep 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana celebrates his fifth inning home run in the dugout in at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Royals Should Be Hesitant to Drink the Carlos Santana Kool-Aid

Jan 3, 2022
May 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) in action during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

MLB’s Lockout Impacts Adalberto Mondesi as Much as Anyone

Dec 21, 2021
Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Prospects

Baseball America Predicts Royals’ 2025 Starting Lineup

Dec 10, 2021
May 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Danny Duffy Speaks on Future in MLB: ‘We’re Going to Play’

Dec 9, 2021