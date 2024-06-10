The Royals Express, Monday, June 10: MJ Melendez is Heating Up
Today's Game: After winning two of three against the Mariners, the Royals remain at home for a four-game series against the AL-leading Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. New York's Carlos Rodon (8-2, 3.08 ERA) faces Kansas City's Seth Lugo (9-1, 2.13 ERA) in tonight's 7:10 p.m. CT matchup. Fans can watch the game on MLB.TV or Fubo TV.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals fell to the Mariners 6-5 in ten innings.
In Case You Missed It:
- The Ohama Storm Chasers, who had previously held the best record in MiLB, suffered their second consecutive loss against the Memphis Redbirds. Omaha’s offense mustered three hits.
- Despite some struggles, MJ Melendez appears to be hitting his stride at the plate.
- With yesterday's loss, the Royals dropped back to 4.0 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
On This Day in Royals History:
• On this day in 2018, the Royals fell to the Athletics 3-2 after a blown save. Whit Merrifield was the only Royal with multiple hits in the game.
