Here's How Shohei Ohtani Performed on the Mound, At-Bat in World Series Game 4
After another legendary night in a marathon Game 3, Shohei Ohtani got the ball for the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series against the Blue Jays.
Most likely on little sleep, he tried to give L.A. a commanding lead in the Fall Classic, but Toronto had other plans. Once Ohtani saw walk after walk following a 4-for-4 start with two home runs and two doubles Monday, a big question presented itself for the rest of the series: Will Blue Jays manager John Schneider let his team pitch to the two-way superstar again?
Luckily for baseball fans, it seems that Toronto will throw some strikes to Ohtani as the electric series inches toward its conclusion. The Jays did a great job of getting past him in Game 4, squashing his incredible offensive power to even the World Series 2–2 with a 6–2 victory ahead of Wednesday's Game 5—L.A.'s last home game in the 2-3-2 series.
Here's how Ohtani fared both on the hill and at the plate Tuesday at Dodger Stadium:
Shohei Ohtani's pitching performance in World Series Game 4
The two-way superstar got his first start since his incredible performance with 10 strikeouts and three home runs to close out the Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. Ohtani didn't top that performance in this Game 4, but how could he?
Unfortunately for the Dodgers, he wasn't able to keep the Blue Jays' offense at bay, allowing four earned runs in six innings on 93 pitches. He let up a two-run shot to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third inning, which was the first home run given up over his three postseason starts. Ohtani struck out six batters and let up one walk, giving up six hits before he handed the ball to Anthony Banda in the seventh inning.
Even though he wasn't able to leave L.A. with the lead, Ohtani is still having a strong postseason on the mound with 25 strikeouts in only 18 innings.
Did the Blue Jays pitch to Shohei Ohtani in Game 4?
Despite getting walked five times, four intentionally, in the 18-inning marathon Game 3, Toronto manager John Schneider decided to throw to Ohtani although he walked in his first plate appearance. Otherwise, he went 0-for-3 at the plate Tuesday with two strikeouts and a groundout. He hadn't struck out since Game 1 as he comes off a legendary performance Monday where he reached base an incredible nine times and hit two home runs.
We can't expect Ohtani to dazzle every night, that's not how baseball works. But, the living great has proved us wrong plenty of times before. Nevertheless, he came back down to earth in Game 4, which could be scary for the Blue Jays as they tie the series at two games apiece.
Ohtani remains tied with Corey Seager with eight postseason home runs for the most in a single playoff run in Dodgers history. We'll see if he can break the franchise record with at least two more games ahead of him as the World Series now turns into a best of three.