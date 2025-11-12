Steven Kwan Trade Speculation: Best Landing Spots for Guardians OF in MLB Offseason
Steven Kwan was a name frequently floated at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but ultimately he wound up remaining with the Guardians, who made a dramatic late push to reach the postseason.
Now that the offseason is here, it’s likely that the trade rumors surrounding Kwan will re-ignite. The 28-year-old is entering his fifth MLB season, and although he’s under control through the 2027 season, Cleveland may be better off looking to flip him now while his value is still sky high.
It’s not difficult to see why teams would be interested in bringing Kwan aboard this offseason. He’s won the Gold Glove at left field in each of his first four seasons in MLB and is a reliable contact hitter. He would be a huge addition for any team looking to add some stability to the lineup, as well as a steady hand in the outfield.
So, what teams would make sense as possible landing spots for Kwan? Let’s take a look at some fits.
New York Yankees
Kwan is the exact type of player the Yankees have been sorely lacking. New York, as is often the case, led MLB in home runs with 274, 30 more homers than the next best team. For all the power they have in the lineup, they lacked a reliable contact hitter. Yankees batters ranked third in MLB in strikeouts in 2025, and although they were first in OPS (.787), the team was 10th in batting average (.251).
Defense was also a major concern in New York, particularly in the outfield. Jasson Dominguez started the bulk of games at left field, but he had a disastrous year in terms of his defensive production. Dominguez ranked dead last, 33rd of 33 qualified left fielders, in outs above average (-10) and was also last in defensive runs prevented (-9). Plus, with Cody Bellinger potentially leaving in free agency, the need for a reliable defensive outfielder is even more pressing.
Kwan would alleviate the Yankees’ defensive inefficiencies in left field, while also providing them with a consistent hitter who isn’t always swinging for the fences.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers and Guardians nearly agreed to a Kwan trade in July, but the deal never came to fruition. Now, fresh off its second consecutive World Series win, L.A. may circle back around in order to get that deal over the finish line.
The two-time All-Star could fill the Dodgers’ void in left field. Michael Conforto was Los Angeles’s primary left fielder in 2025, and he struggled both on offense and defense. Kwan would be a marked improvement over Conforto, in just about every facet. Last year, Kwan slashed .272/.330/.374 with 11 home runs, 56 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He struck out at a healthy 8.7% clip, the best mark of his career and fourth-best in all of MLB.
In terms of a return, there’s perhaps no team in baseball better equipped to take on a star-caliber player like Kwan. The Dodgers have the best farm system in MLB and would certainly be able to offer Cleveland a suitable return in exchange for the All-Star outfielder.
Blue Jays
The Blue Jays made their somewhat improbable World Series run by putting the ball in play. Toronto assembled a roster of capable hitters, not many of whom will hit the stitches off the ball. The Jays prefer a more old-school approach, getting runners on base and driving them in, rather than relying on the long ball.
It served them well throughout the season and into October, and Kwan would be another great fit for that style of play. Only the Royals struck out less often than Toronto in 2025, and as previously mentioned, Kwan is rarely the victim of a strikeout. He would also provide the Jays with some much-needed baserunning. The Blue Jays ranked 28th in stolen bases last season with a total of 77 steals. Kwan alone swiped 21 bags last year, so his speed on the base paths would certainly address a need in Toronto.