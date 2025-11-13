Tarik Skubal Trade Destinations: Top Trade Spots for Tigers Cy Young Award Winner
Tarik Skubal won his second American League Cy Young Award in a row in 2025, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be back with the Tigers in 2026.
The 28-year-old lefty has made it clear he won’t sign an extension and plans to hit free agency after the 2026 season. That means Detroit can either keep him and get involved in a bidding war next winter or trade him now to recoup maximum value. With that in mind, there’s a reason he leads our list of the top 10 trade candidates this offseason.
Skubal was unbelievable in 2024 and was even better in 2025. He went 13–6, with a 2.21 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, and 241 strikeouts against 33 walks in 195 1/3 innings. That improved on his performance from the season before, when he went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, and 228 strikeouts against 35 walks in 192 innings.
He and Paul Skenes are locked in a back-and-forth battle to be considered the best pitcher in baseball. Skubal is incredible, and any number of teams would give up a ton to get him. Given that he’d be a rental, any franchise making a move to land him wouldn’t have to surrender as much as you’d think to land the ace.
Here’s a look at the top clubs that could make a move to acquire him this winter.
1. New York Mets
Steve Cohen hasn’t spent as much money as he has to miss the postseason. The Mets are going to be all-in in perpetuity until he gets the championship he’s trying to buy. As we enter the offseason, New York’s rotation looks like a tremendous weakness. Nolan McLean looks like a bright spot, Jonah Tong could be as well, while Clay Holmes and David Peterson will factor in as well. But Kodai Senga completely fell apart, and the Mets may not be able to count on him again.
If New York is going to be all-in, the team needs an ace at the front of its rotation. Skubal would be a perfect fit. A package built around Tong and Jett Williams should be enough to get something done.
Skubal is far better than any targets on the free agent market, and the Mets have the money to sign him long-term once he hits free agency.
2. Houston Astros
The Astros missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and now they’re losing ace Framber Valdez. After shipping Kyle Tucker to the Cubs for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith, now I think they’ll go the other way and add a guy destined for free agency. They need an elite starter at the front of the rotation to pair with Hunter Brown if they’re going to make a run in 2026. Skubal is the best guy available.
Jose Altuve is 35. If Houston wants to make a run at getting him a third World Series title, the franchise needs to move now and make a big deal to secure an ace.
A package built around Brice Matthews or Jacob Melton, hard-throwing righty Miguel Ulloa, and some lower-level prospects seems equitable for one year of Skubal.
3. Boston Red Sox
Garrett Crochet has become a legit No. 1 starter, and Bryan Bello was solid in 2025. After that, the Red Sox don’t have much in their starting rotation. Connelly Early made four starts in 2025 and looked good, but he’s not a solution to the lack of pitching depth the team is dealing with. Boston will be pursuing starters in earnest this offseason.
Boston is lousy with good young position players, but the rotation needs help if the team wants to make a run in 2026. Skubal and Crochet sitting atop the rotation would arguably be the best lefty pitching combination in MLB history. While the Red Sox haven’t spent as much in recent years, they do have the money to re-sign Skubal as a free agent.
A deal starting with Franklin Arias, Payton Tolle or Jhonstynxon Garcia and adding a few lower-tier prospects would work.
4. San Diego Padres
The Padres are all-in every season with A.J. Preller running things. There’s no reason 2026 should be any different. San Diego is set to lose Dylan Cease and Michael King to free agency, and Yu Darvish will miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing elbow surgery. Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts aren’t getting any younger, and Nick Pivetta can’t hold up the team’s pitching staff by himself. The Friars will need to make some big moves this offseason.
Skubal is a huge name, and we all know Preller loves a big name, even as a rental. While San Diego’s farm system has been cleared out multiple times over the past five years, Preller always seems to restock it. He has several gems still around who could entice the Tigers. Kash Mayfield, Kruz Schoolcraft, and Ethan Salas are the team’s top prospects, while 2025 pop-up Miguel Mendez and reliever Bradgley Rodriguez are all but big league ready. There is enough talent to make. a deal work.
San Diego needs to add power and pitching this offseason. Going after Skubal might be a bit crazy, but when has that ever stopped Preller before?