Alex Bregman's Latest Comments Will Break the Hearts of Detroit Tigers Fans
It felt like Alex Bregman becoming the next third baseman of the Detroit Tigers was the worst-kept secret of the offseason.
After he turned down the initial offer by the Houston Astros at the beginning of his free agency, the two-time World Series champion didn't quite have the robust market that many expected when the winter began, and that allowed the Tigers to stay in the picture.
For months and months everyone in Detroit was on "Bregman Watch," and that continued to the point where there were four final suitors vying for his services in February.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they couldn't reel in the big fish.
Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, choosing to go with high AAV and an opt-out after the 2025 campaign instead of the six year, $171.5 million offer with an opt-out after 2026 that Detroit put on the table.
It was a heartbreaking turn of events, and for the fans who started to recover from that loss, the most recent comments made by Bregman might re-open those wounds.
"We thought we were going to be in Detroit the entire time, honestly. And then at the last second, Boston kind of came in," he said during his appearance on "Foul Territory."
That was the follow up answer to the initial question asked about his first free agency experience.
"It was kind of crazy, honestly. Met with a lot of teams and then honestly everything just happened in like the last 30 minutes. It was kind of rapid fire," he said.
Bregman initially was vague regarding which team he believed he was going to sign with, but after the follow up question, he gave that nugget about the Tigers.
Detroit offered him a fair contract, and it was something he considered.
However, the deep-pocketed Red Sox were able to swoop in at the last minute and offer him the salary he was looking for, while also allowing him to hit the open market again after one year.
Knowing this, the pill becomes that much harder to swallow again.
The Tigers have some question marks at third base to start the year after they optioned Jace Jung back to Triple-A, so there's no doubt they would have loved to have Bregman manning the hot corner for them this season and potentially beyond.