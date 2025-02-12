Can Detroit Tigers Veteran Hold Off Emerging Youngster for Starting Infield Spot?
The Detroit Tigers didn’t make as many upgrades to its starting lineup as people thought they would coming into the offseason.
Only one addition was made when the team signed Gleyber Torres to take over as the starting second baseman, moving Colt Keith off the keystone to first base after a solid rookie campaign.
Heading into spring training, the biggest question for the Tigers is who will be the double play partner for Torres at shortstop?
How the position shakes out is the No. 1 storyline to watch as Detroit gets their camp underway in the opinion of Jason Beck of MLB.com.
Veteran Javier Baez is going to have to prove in spring training that he is still worthy of starting after an underwhelming performance in 2024 that was punctuated by needing surgery on his hip in the fall.
He has not come close to living up to expectations since signing a six-year, $140 million deal as a free agent ahead of the 2022 campaign, coming off a torrid performance with the New York Mets at the end of 2021.
Through three seasons, the veteran shortstop has played in 360 games, recording a brutal slash line of .221/.262/.347 with an OPS+ of 71. His production has worsened each year he has been with the franchise.
Just handing him the starting job after his struggles would be a bad decision for Detroit to make, especially since they have an in-house option capable of replacing him.
When they got hot down the stretch of the 2024 campaign, it was Trey Sweeney, who made his first appearance in the Major Leagues, handling the starting shortstop duties.
He made his debut on Aug. 16, right in the middle of a playoff race. His production at the plate was an improvement over Baez even though it was still below average. But, that was a little more understandable given the circumstances.
Sweeney more than held his own, providing good defense in the field and some timely hits at the plate.
The 2021 first-round pick should have every opportunity to earn the starting job in spring training, or at the very least, be the left-handed-hitting side of the platoon.
Being demoted in that fashion might not be something Baez loves, but it could be what motivates him to get things back on track.
Having to split time at shortstop is better than being benched altogether or released as his market would assuredly be limited.
Those two will be the center of attention at camp, as shortstop is the last spot manager A.J. Hinch has to figure out for his lineup.