Tyler Chatwood Returns From 10-Day IL to Start Against Tigers

Genna Rose

The Detroit Tigers face National League Central's Chicago Cubs for the second game of their series Tuesday at Comerica Park. 

On Monday, the Tigers fell 9-3 during Casey Mize's highly anticipated home-field debut. 

For Tuesday's game, Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 3.65 ERA) will go up against Cubs RHP Tyler Chatwood (2-1, 5.40 ERA). 

The last time Chatwood started for the Cubs was 19 days ago. After experiencing strain on his mid-back, He is now active from the 10-Day injured list. 

Chatwood began the 2020 season as the No.3 starter in the Cubs rotation. Following a spectacular production with a total of 19 K's and one earned run in 12 ⅔ innings, Chatwood's performance began to slip.

Chatwood gave up eight runs in eleven hits against the Kansas City Royals in only 2 1/3 innings. Two of those eleven hits were home runs.

Jose Quintana, who also returned from the 10-day IL after thumb surgery, will serve as a reliever for the struggling starter. Quintana pitched 250 games over the last eight years in the MLB. He sports a career ERA of 3.72 with a record of 83-77.

If Chatwood tanks against the Tigers' lineup after a few innings, as he did against Kansas City, the Cubs know they have experienced pitcher in Quintana waiting in the bullpen. 

The Cubs currently have an 18-10 record and clinch the No. 1 spot in the NL Central right above the St. Louis Cardinals. 

According to Yahoo Sports, there are some categories the Detroit Tigers are better in compared to the Cubs.

In 2020, the Tigers collectively have a .233 BA compared to the Cubs .228 BA. 

Detroit, as a team, has produced more homers this year than the Cubs. With a total of 38, three more than Chicago.

However, the Cubs have Tigers beat where it counts the most with more runs (131), the fifth-best WHIP in the MLB (1.20), and a decent ERA (4.33). 

The chances of the Detroit Tigers winning a game in this series is relatively low. However, if Detroit's bats can take advantage of Chatwood's fresh return from the IL and decline in quality pitching, they might have a shot. 

