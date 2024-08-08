Tigers Baseball Report

Could Detroit Tigers Coach Leave Franchise for White Sox Managerial Vacancy?

Could one member of A.J. Hinch's coaching staff leave to become the manager of the Chicago White Sox?

Kenneth Teape

Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter (41) hugs pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) after top of 6th inning against Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
The Detroit Tigers American League Central rivals, the Chicago White Sox, have made some major changes. In the midst of one of the worst seasons in baseball history, they have fired manager Pedro Grifol.

Earlier this month, the White Sox tied an AL record by losing 21 consecutive games. With a record of 28-89, they have by far the worst mark in baseball this season. Grifol was hired in November 2022 to replace Tony La Russa, who had to step down because of health reasons.

Under Grifol, Chicago took several steps backward. The team went 89-190 under his watch, as it felt like a matter of when, not if, Grifol would be fired. He has been replaced on an interim basis by former All-Star player, Grady Sizemore.

"As we all recognize, our team's performance this season has been disappointing on many levels," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said in a statement. "Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day. These two seasons have been very challenging. Unfortunately, the results were not there, and a change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team."

How does this move impact the Tigers? Their coaching staff could be shuffled depending on the route the White Sox take to fill their managerial vacancy.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Detroit pitching coach Chris Fetter is one of three candidates to keep an eye on. Morosi referred to Fetter as a strong communicator and mentioned his ties to University of Michigan baseball, where he is an alum.

The other two candidates Morosi mentioned are Skip Shumaker of the Miami Marlins, who is in the final year of his contract, and John Gibbons, who is currently the bench coach of the New York Mets. Gibbons was the manager for Getz during his final season as a player in the MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fetter would be a sizable loss for the Tigers should he depart. This season, Detroit is 15th in baseball with a team ERA of 3.98, buoyed by the performance of their ace, Tarik Skubal.

Along with Skubal’s performance, Fetter also helped get Jack Flaherty back on track this season. Flaherty signed a one-year deal but returned to dominant form, leading to the Tigers trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the deadline. 

Detroit has also received a solid season from Reese Olsen, who had a 3.23 ERA before hitting the injured list just over two weeks ago. Overall, the Tigers have been elite at preventing runners on base, recording a WHIP of 1.22, which is tied for fourth in the majors.

Kenneth Teape

