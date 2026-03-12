This Detroit Tigers Star Reliever Is Officially Joining Team USA in the WBC

With the exit of one Detroit Tigers elite arm comes the entrance of another, as Will Vest has officially joined Team USA for the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.

This will be the Houston, Texas natives' first appearance in the WBC, and he's certainly a welcome sight. Vest will join the list of ten other Tigers organizational players who have played in the WBC this go around.

Of the 10 to start, only 6 are still on teams that advanced to the quarterfinals.

Will Vest is Joining a Stacked Team USA Bullpen in the WBC

Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Detroit's elite reliever is coming off three consecutive strong seasons. The 30-year-old began closing games for the Tigers in mid-April of last season and posted his third straight elite season.

Vest recorded 23 saves through 30 opportunities and posted a 3.01 ERA through 64 games. The long-time Detroit reliever had two consecutive sub-3 ERA seasons as a primary setup guy before earning himself the closer role.

While he led the team in saves last season, Vest will have his work cut out for him to keep the role in 2026. The Tigers signed long-time closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal this offseason.

The 38-year-old is one of the most well-known and dominant closers of this era, and has 25+ saves through 13 of his last 14 seasons. Jansen has 476 career saves, which is fourth in MLB history, two shy of Lee Smith and third place on the list.

Another former closer the Tigers added at the trade deadline last season was Kyle Finnegan. Finnegan has 112 saves through his six-year career, and recorded four saves for Detroit last season.

For just under a week, being the closer for the Tigers won't be on top of Vest's mind. He is joining a stacked Team USA that will play Team Canada at Daikin Park on Friday night in the quarter finals of the WBC.

With how Team USA's starting pitchers have been limited this WBC, it wouldn't be surprising if Vest played on Friday night. Vest will join a loaded bullpen that consists of Mason Miller, Gabe Speier, Tyler Rodgers, Griffin Jax, and more.

If Team USA defeats Canada on Friday night, it would play the winner of Korea vs Dominican Republic on Sunday.