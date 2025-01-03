Detroit Tigers Doing Battle with NL East Heavyweight for Top Remaining Free Agents
It should come as little surprise that the Detroit Tigers are playing in the deep end of the free agent pool this winter.
After a stunning second half comeback in the 2024 MLB season that saw the Tigers finish 86-76 and improbably not just make the postseason but also win the AL Wild Card matchup against the Houston Astros, manager A.J. Hinch's former club.
Detroit will want to capitalize on that success and should have every intention of pursuing the American League Central crown come this spring.
As such, adding a free agent like third baseman Alex Bregman or slugging outfielder Anthony Santander could go a long way in that pursuit. The Tigers have been linked to both players according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
And while that should be music to Detroit fans' ears, there is a catch.
The Tigers aren't the only ones in pursuit of both of these players.
According to the Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays are also interested in both Bregman and Santander.
The issue with competing against the Blue Jays is that they remain a desperate team that could be willing to overpay on their next free agent. They missed out on Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and the list goes on.
Additionally, Toronto star first baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr. could be on his way out the door either at the end of the season or perhaps even at the MLB trade deadline as an extension between the two parties has not been worked out. A spring training deadline has been set for extension talks to come to a head.
So it remains seen as to which of these two clubs could pull off the signing of Bregman or Santander (or perhaps even both). But the Blue Jays remain desperate in their pursuit of a star while Detroit remains the far more attractive option in terms of a contention window.
It is also worth noting Bregman's familiarity with Hinch as they spent years together in Houston. There is little doubt that card is being played in negotiations and the courting process.
Either way, it has been an exciting offseason for the Tigers and the future for the franchise looks exceedling bright leading into the 2025 MLB season.