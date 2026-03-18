What Role Tigers Prospect Kevin McGonigle Would Play if He's Actually Called Up

Without a doubt, Detroit Tigers' star prospect Kevin McGonigle has swarmed the conversations in spring training. Everyone wants an opportunity to see the 21-year-old phenom. He continues to put pressure on the coaching staff to decide on his opening day status.

The timing of a prospect's first call up to the big leagues is important. If a player isn't ready yet and begins to struggle, that could derail their confidence. However, McGonigle has answered the call this spring, and there is a real chance he finds himself on the opening day roster.

The Tigers have to decide McGonigle's fate soon, but if he makes the team, his role could be very important.

Defining McGonigle's Role on Tigers

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle bats. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should he make the opening day roster, McGonigle would likely slide in as the starting shortstop for manager A.J. Hinch. Trey Sweeney is still dealing with an injury, which currently leaves Javier Báez as the primary option at shortstop.

McGonigle could find himself at shortstop and at the top of the lineup on opening day. In spring training, he has played in 16 games and has hit two home runs with six RBIs. The batting average has taken a slight dip in March, but he is still getting on base at a high rate.

His .432 on-base percentage and 10 walks lead the team. McGonigle's patient approach at the plate could be exactly what Detroit needs. In an article from Jason Beck of mlb.com, McGonigle spoke on his plate approach.

He said, "I'm seeing a lot of new arms right now. I'm writing notes down about these different guys and how they're going to attack me. The biggest thing is just looking for anything in the heart of the zone, which I feel like recently I haven't really gotten. But they're going to end up making mistakes at some point. I just can't miss them."

McGonigle Could Quickly Become a Star in the League

Kevin McGonigle throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McGonigle has handled the pressure and expectations this spring. At 21 years old, he is playing baseball like a 10-year veteran. His teammates and coaches continue to rave about his performance thus far.

Per Beck, McGonigle said, "But I feel way more comfortable now than I did when I first saw you guys back early in the spring. I feel very comfortable out there on defense, too."

Detroit is in a position to be one of the American League's best teams. They possess an elite starting rotation to pair with a formidable bullpen, and the offense is looking to return to form. McGonigle would be joining a team that is ready to compete at a high level.

But he has shown that no obstacle is too large. He's handled everything that has been thrown his way, and McGonigle's poise and performances show he's ready for the big leagues. He could be the exact ingredient Detroit needs to make a deep playoff run in 2026.