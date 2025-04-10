Detroit Tigers Emerging Star Outfielder Has Solidified His Importance
The Detroit Tigers are off to a strong start in 2025, with the franchise seeking to meet high expectations this season.
Last year, the Tigers were able to shock the league with one of the best second halves of a campaign in a long time.
The team went about it in an unconventional way, making it even more shocking. While Detroit had the fortune of having the best pitcher in the American League on their team in Tarik Skubal, there wasn’t much else in the starting rotation after him.
Manager A.J. Hinch did an excellent job managing the bullpen throughout the second half, and the Tigers found ways to piece together wins.
Furthermore, the lineup did get a little bit better as the season went on with some of their younger players beginning to develop.
However, they did have one emerging star who might have been overlooked last year due to the dominance of Skubal in the rotation.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about outfielder Riley Greene being a key member of the team moving forward despite not getting a ton of attention.
“Much of the attention last season went to AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and slugger Kerry Carpenter, but Riley Greene also solidified himself as a long-term cog in Detroit.”
While a lot of the attention rightfully went to the American League Cy Young award winner, Greene was almost equally important to the offense as the star southpaw was the pitching staff.
This was not a good lineup for much of the year, but the All-Star outfielder was able to have a breakout campaign, proving that he is part of the future in Detroit.
In 2024, Greene slashed .262/.348/.479 with 24 home runs and 74 RBI. The 24-year-old totaled an impressive bWAR of 5.4, which was the second best on the team to Skubal.
With the ability to not only be a strong hitter in the middle of the lineup, but also play a solid left field, Greene is emerging as one of the best young outfielders in the entire league.
So far in 2025, he is following up his breakout season nicely by slashing 289/.304/.578 with three home runs, four doubles, and five RBI.
While Skubal is without a doubt the best player on the team, Greene is extremely important as well. If he was taken out of the middle of the order, this lineup would not be good at all, even with Spencer Torkelson flashing signs of his potential.
It is strange to say an All-Star player is underrated, but that is exactly what has happened to Greene.