Detroit Tigers Expecting Massive Crowds For Huge Series at Comerica Park Against Cubs
The Detroit Tigers are hosting one of the most anticipated weekend series at Comerica Park starting Friday that fans in the city have seen in some time.
With the best record in Major League Baseball, the Tigers get set to welcome the Chicago Cubs into the Motor City for the weekend as the are Cubs off to a tremendous start of their own.
Both teams lead their respective central divisions by a wide margin, and while nobody is ready to call this a World Series preview just yet, it is a matchup between two of the best teams in baseball right now.
The hype of the series is being matched by the fans too, and it's being reported some insane crowds are expected this weekend in Detroit.
Tigers Reportedly Selling Standing Room Only Tickets For Cubs Series
According to a report from Tony Paul of the Detroit News, the team is selling standing room only tickets as fans try to find their way into the stadium by any means necessary.
Paul went on to speculate that over 120,000 people could be seen through the weekend with the 41,000 capacity ballpark packed to the gills for three days.
Friday night may be the most anticipated game of the entire series with Tarik Skubal set to take on the most productive lineup in baseball so far this season. Skubal was moved back a day from his regular schedule to save him for Chicago, and fans will soon get an answer as to whether that paid off.
Skubal is set to take on converted reliever Ben Brown on Friday night while Saturday's afternoon game pitting Keider Montero against veteran Jameson Taillon. The final game of the series sees Jack Flaherty taking on rookie Cade Horton.
First pitch on Friday night is at 7:10 p.m. EST.