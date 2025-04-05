Detroit Tigers Potential Target Deemed Top Trade Chip This Season
Even though it has been a mediocre start to the season for the Detroit Tigers, this is a team that has high expectations in 2025.
After shocking the league in 2024 by not only making the playoffs, but coming within one win of the American League Championship Series, the Tigers aren’t flying under the radar at all this season.
While the team had a lot of success, there were some noticeable flaws that held them back. This winter, the team did their best to address them in free agency, but it wasn’t a perfect winter.
For the pitching staff, the team was able to make some serious upgrades, which definitely should help.
However, while the starting rotation and bullpen will be better with Jack Flaherty and Tommy Kahnle, the offense didn’t see the upgrades that they need to take them to the next level.
Detroit was a major contender to sign Alex Bregman this winter to fill a void in the middle of their order and at third base, but he ultimately signed a massive deal with the Boston Red Sox.
The Tigers might have been relying a bit too much on that decision, which happened late in the offseason, leaving them without an adequate backup plan.
Even though Bregman would have been a perfect addition based on the position he plays and what he could do on offense, there is another appealing option that could potentially pop up on the trade market.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently spoke about a potential trade target for the Tigers, Nolan Arenado, being one of the top trade chips this season.
“Perhaps by this summer, he'll be a little more willing to waive his full no-trade clause, after that seemed to cause several hiccups over the winter.”
It was a strange winter for Arenado. The talented third baseman was one of the most talked-about names on the trade market, but with a no-trade clause, he ultimately wasn’t moved.
For the St. Louis Cardinals, the team seems like they want to go into a bit of a reset or retool, and a veteran like the third baseman doesn’t necessarily fit into that plan.
When considering both sides, a trade at some point appears to be likely, but with a somewhat large contract and some decline in performance to go along with a no-trade clause, that is challenging.
However, if the Tigers are a contender once again in 2025, Arenado could be swayed into heading to the Motor City.
Currently, third base is still a mess for Detroit because of injuries and some lackluster play.
While Arenado might not be the player he once was, he would still be a significant upgrade at third base.