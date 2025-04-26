Detroit Tigers Recall Veteran Bullpen Arm Who Had Exceptional 2024 Season
The Detroit Tigers have had an impressive first few weeks of the 2025 MLB season, going 15-10 and starting off the year atop the American League Central. This success has heavily been bolstered by their pitching group, and over the past few days they have been making some subtle changes to the group in hopes of improving things.
These changes continue as the Tigers recalled relief pitcher Sean Guenther ahead of Saturday's matchup, and in a corresponding move, would option Bailey Horn to Triple-A Toledo. Horn did not get much playing time with Detroit after being added via trade this offseason, only getting one appearance and pitching 1.1 innings, allowing one hit, and picking up two strikeouts.
Guenther is a very high quality relief arm for the Tigers to bring up, and in 2024 he showcased the talent he has, putting together an extremely impressive campaign. Over the course of 17 appearances, he would pitch 21.0 innings, accruing a 0.86 ERA, 0.524 WHIP, 12 strikeouts to two walks, and did not give up any home runs.
Detroit has needed to bolster their bullpen for a bit, and Guenther was missing for a short period of time trying to recover from a spinal injury. He would make rehab starts in both Single-A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo, and while he did not look exceptional in either, he was healthy enough to be brought back up to the Major Leagues early in the year.
Hopefully his injury has fully cleared up, and he can be another quality relief arm for the team as they continue to look for ways to improve long-term.