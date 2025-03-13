Detroit Tigers Trade For Interesting Left-Handed Pitcher From St. Louis Cardinals
The Detroit Tigers have added some more pitching depth, this time via the trade market.
According to an announcement from the team, the Tigers have acquired left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations.
Subsequently, Horn was optioned to Triple-A Toledo, making it likely he will not be with Detroit at the start of the year, but he does provide a nice safety net in the inevitable case of injury to the staff.
He's also been added to the 40-man roster since it had an open spot after the team put recently-signed José Urquidy on the 60-day injured list.
Horn has been mostly utilized out of the bullpen throughout his minor league career before making his MLB debut with the Boston Red Sox during the 2024 season. Things did not go great for the lefty, pitching to a 6.50 ERA over 18 appearances with just 13 strikeouts in 18 innings.
Horn was actually initially claimed by the Tigers after the year, but was designated for assignment upon the team acquiring Gleyber Torres and claimed by the Cardinals in January.
Clearly, the team sees something they like in Horn and believe he can contribute since they acquired him for the second time.
Originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB draft, the 27-year-old has a career ERA of 4.26 in 129 minor league appearances with 271 strikeouts in 213.1 innings pitched.
If Horn can take the next step in his development, it would not be a surprise to see him in the Detroit bullpen at some point this season.