Detroit Tigers Slugger Kerry Carpenter Leaves Twins Game with Injury
The Detroit Tigers are facing off against the Minnesota Twins in front of a sold out Comerica Park crowd on Sunday night as they try to take the series from their division rival on national television.
With Tarik Skubal on the mound for Detroit and ESPN in town, anticipation was at an all time high as far as regular season games go.
Though things started off very well with Skubal in his absolute best form and the offense giving him some runs to back him up, a nasty development occurred that looks like the Tigers could be without one of their best players for a little while.
After hitting a home run in the first inning and a triple in the fifth, right fielder Kerry Carpenter came up lame while running to third base on the triple and would have to be pulled from the game.
Carpenter has been dealing with a sore hamstring for over a month and seemed to re-aggravate it while successfully stretching for the triple, but the severity of the injury is currently unknown.
How long the slugger is going to be out for or whether he needs a stint on the injured list remains to be seen, but losing Carpenter for any amount of time is going to be a tough blow to this offense.
After an absolutely brutal stretch, Carpenter had just been starting to heat up with three home runs in his last five games.
Detroit may be without him for a little while, but as is always the case, it's going to be the next man up in the Motor City.
