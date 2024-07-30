Detroit Tigers' Trade Talks with Yankees for Flaherty 'Don't Look Positive'
The Detroit Tigers are going to be a team mentioned heavily in trade rumors throughout the rest of the day. Jack Flaherty is a name that is likely to move before the deadline.
While reports broke yesterday that the New York Yankees were deep in trade discussions for Flaherty, those talks seem to have cooled some today.
According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the talks between the Tigers and Yankees are "not overwhelmingly positive" at this point in time.
"There were also some rumblings the Yankees were in on top right-handed rental Jack Flaherty. However, things didn’t look overwhelmingly positive on that front, either."
Flaherty would be a great addition for the New York rotation if they could get him. He has put together a strong 2024 season and has shown no signs of falling off.
During the current campaign with Detroit, Flaherty has made 18 starts. He has compiled a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched.
Those numbers show why the 28-year-old starter has been such a hot commodity on the trade market this year.
If the Yankees are unable to get a deal done with the Tigers for Flaherty, there are quite a few teams around the league that could have interest in him.
Among those teams are the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians, who are two of the most active teams looking for starting pitching help. Flaherty would be a huge difference maker for both of those teams in their chase of a World Series run.
All of that being said, the trade deadline is coming up very quickly. Flaherty is widely expected to get moved, but the destination is still unknown. Right now, New York's chances of acquiring him are not as good as they sounded yesterday.