Team USA Manager Compliments Tarik Skubal Following Controversial WBC Choice

The Detroit Tigers sent several players to the World Baseball Classic, but none more significant than repeat American League Cy Young Tarik Skubal pitching for Team USA.

Skubal made some headlines when he revealed that he was only going to be making one start in pool play against Great Britain, something which drew criticism from fans across baseball. After that start, it seemed like he was reconsidering that decision, but ultimately decided to head back to Lakeland and resume his spring.

After the drama of will he or won't he pitch again, Skubal once again was the subject of criticism from people disappointed with the decision. Ultimately though, it sounds like both his Team USA teammates and coaches have his back.

His manager Mark DeRosa spoke about Skubal's decision to return to Lakeland and said he understands why the left-hander made the call he decided to make.

DeRosa Backs Up Skubal's Decision

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I know what's at stake for him," DeRosa said Monday via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "I'm over the moon that he decided to show in the first place for us – I really am – and take the ball for us. I think it meant a lot to a lot of the guys in that room. We know where his heart is. If he was in a different situation, he wouldn't be leaving.

"With him agreeing to pitch against Great Britain, we were always under the assumption that he was going to leave after pool play. I know that kind of got clouded a little bit because getting on the mound in the USA jersey, being in the room with these guys, is special...I understand that 99.9% of the guys if given his ability to get to free agency and just the generational wealth on the table and everything he's got in front of him, a chance to win three Cy Youngs in a row, I was proud that he even showed for us."

While fans have thrown all sorts of criticism in the direction of Skubal, it certainly seems everyone actually in the Team USA clubhouse understood the impossible position he was in and were glad to even have him at all.

Skubal's Focus Now Turns to Getting Ready for Tigers Season

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it does not seem like the discourse around Skubal's decision is going to end with him returning to Lakeland, his time pitching in the WBC does, and now it's time for the southpaw to turn the page and focus on getting ready for the season.

Skubal has a chance to enter some rarified air by becoming just the third pitcher in the history of baseball to win a third consecutive Cy Young award, and more importantly help Detroit win their first World Series since 1984.

For as tough a decision as it was, his opportunity with the Tigers this season ultimately should outweigh an exhibition tournament, and that is the approach Skubal is taking as he returns to camp with his team.