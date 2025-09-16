Detroit Tigers Turn to Reliever Brant Hurter As Franchise Wraps Up Regular Season
The Detroit Tigers have been focusing on securing their first American League Central title in over a decade. The Tigers currently hold an overall record of 85-65, which places them at No. 1 in their division with the Cleveland Guardians (78-71) trailing at No. 2.
The franchise has been grappling with losing some of their star players to the injured list. Most notably starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, who exited Friday's game with left side tightness, gave the team a scare but things look good. Alas, the other injuries required Detroit to make some abrupt changes to fill in the gap.
Now, the Tigers are making some additional moves as the end of the regular season approaches quickly. This is the time for the team to make their final moves as they head into their final sets.
Tigers Recall Left-Handed Reliever Brant Hurter
In August, relief pitcher Brant Hurter was sent to Triple-A Toledo in an effort to provide him with the necessary time to improve before making his return to the Major Leagues for a second time this season.
Shortly after, Hurter suffered a back injury, which set him back. However, he has since recovered and appears ready for another chance with the Tigers.
With Hurter being recalled, Detroit decided to option Brenan Hanifee to Triple-A Toledo. As reported by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the 27-year-old pitcher will not be able to return during the regular season unless he serves as an injury replacement.
Hurter owns a 2.45 ERA and has allowed 27 walks during his 38 appearances with the Tigers this year. But it has been approximately two months since he has pitched for the franchise. It will likely take him some time before he is back to his maximum capacity.
Detroit has been doing everything in its power to maintain its lead in the AL Central. On Tuesday night, they will be facing the Guardians for the start of their three-game set. The Tigers secured a 2-0 victory on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, so they're entering this set with a bit more confidence.
Although they have created a substantial gap between themselves and Cleveland in the division, the Guardians are looking to close the gap. They will stop at nothing to do so.
Hurter's being recalled could be the start of several moves to be made this week by Detroit. He has proven himself to be a reliable pitcher in previous appearances, so if he can return to the form that his team has once seen before, they will be in good hands for the remainder of the season.