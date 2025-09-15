Tigers Receive Extremely Positive Injury Update On Star Closer Kyle Finnegan
The Detroit Tigers are on the cusp of locking up their first American League Central title in over a decade, however, that is not the only huge development for the team this week as they head to Cleveland for a series which could effectively put it on ice.
One of the most significant trade deadline acquisitions across all of baseball has been new Tigers closer Kyle Finnegan, who was sensational in the first 12 appearances after arriving in Detroit. Earlier this month, though, Finnegan suffered an abductor strain and had to be placed on the injured list, leaving fans fearing the worst.
As he has battled through his recovery over the last two weeks, it sounds like he is making tremendous progress and could be nearing a return. After throwing a successful bullpen session, manager A.J. Hinch told media, including Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, that while Finnegan will need another bullpen session, the right-hander feels great.
Finnegan Nearing Return For Tigers, Says He's Ahead of Schedule
"I think we’re in a good spot where we’ve exceeded expectations in terms of the recovery,” Finnegan said. "We’re trying to balance letting me play when I’m healthy but also not pushing it too quickly ... Everything went better than expected [in the bullpen session] so I think we’re reassessing where we’re at. But physically, everything feels great."
It's unclear whether or not this means Finnegan is going to return to the mound immediately when he becomes eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday. However, hearing that he has not experienced setbacks is massive. If Detroit is going to make a run in October, having the 34-year-old back and fully healthy is huge.
Finnegan Was Dominant For Tigers After Trade
In 14.1 innings for the team over 12 appearances, Finnegan had yet to give up a run (0.00 ERA) and had walked just three batters compared to 19 strikeouts, good for an absurd 0.419 WHIP. Recording four saves and striking batters out at a much higher rate than any season of his career, Finnegan had already collected a bWAR of 1.0 as a reliever throwing less than 15 total innings.
The veteran former All-Star had found something with his game after a forgettable first half of the season for the Washington Nationals, and he had become the difference maker Detroit's bullpen had been looking for all year long.
It sounds like Finnegan still has some hurdles he needs to clear before being given the full green light to return, but he has not suffered an setbacks and is seemingly on the cusp of coming back. That is the best news Detroit has received on their new star since the initial injury.