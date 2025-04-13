First Win for Detroit Tigers Young Star Came on Significant Weekend for His Family
The Detroit Tigers are looking solid as they cruise their way through the beginning of their season.
On Saturday, the Tigers had a 4-0 win against the Minnesota Twins.
Rising pitcher Jackson Jobe, 22, used this matchup as the perfect opportunity to continue proving his ability on the field. With this only being his third start of the year, he is already looking promising as the organization's top prospect.
While Jobe is fresh into the Major Leagues compared to his other teammates, he is no stranger to the professional sports world.
In fact, he's been around talented athletes throughout his entire life, but in an entirely different sport.
Jobe's father, Brandt, is a skilled professional golfer who has competed in the legendary Masters Tournament — and yes — the younger Jobe was there to witness part of the excitement years ago.
The beauty of Jobe's MLB win against the Twins on Saturday is that it took place during the same weekend in which the 2025 Masters Tournament is being held. But beyond that, since he is a rookie, this victory couldn't have come at a better time.
While 22-year-old may not have followed in his father's footsteps as a golfer, he took a keen liking toward athletics which ultimately led him to his professional career.
Jobe's journey in MLB has not been a smooth one, but he appears to be turning the corner to showcase the talent that made him such a coveted prospect.
"I just haven't been throwing my curveball for strikes, so there was a big emphasis on that going into today's outing," said Jobe, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. "I've been wanting to throw it a little bit more, but [catcher Tomás] Nido is not going to call it if I'm not throwing it for strikes. I feel like it took a pretty big step today."
Jobe's apparent boost in confidence paid off during the game, and the hope is that he will continue building just as his father did throughout his career.
This was a monumental day for the entire Jobe family as he secured his first MLB win which happened to line up with the exciting golf events this weekend.
Things have come full circle for Jobe, and the Tigers' fan base looks forward to seeing what else he is capable of as the season progresses.