Retaining Star Player is Biggest Offseason Decision for Detroit Tigers
As the Detroit Tigers look to finish off the season strong, they still haven’t been playing their best baseball of late. While barring something catastrophic happening in the next couple of weeks, they will win the American League Central.
Overall, it has been a very successful year for the franchise. They should be eclipsing the 90-win mark this campaign and will be in the postseason for the second year in a row. Even though expectations did change after the surprise playoff appearance in 2024, the team has exceeded those expectations with a great year.
Unfortunately, the best version of Detroit came in the first half of the campaign. Since the All-Star break, the team has been fairly mediocre, but their success early on has been enough to earn them a playoff spot. While there is still a lot for the team to potentially accomplish in this campaign, they do have to have an eye on the future.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the biggest offseason decision for the Tigers being whether or not they will be able to extend their ace, Tarik Skubal.
Will Detroit Get a Deal Done with Tarik Skubal?
With the success of the Tigers in the first half of the season, it really felt like the team should be going all-in for the next two years with their ace still under contract. Skubal has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball and is going to win his second straight AL Cy Young award.
So far this campaign, he has totaled a 13-5 record, 2.26 ERA, and 224 strikeouts. It has been another fantastic season for the southpaw, but he will be entering the final year of his contract in 2026. Locking him up long-term should be a top priority for Detroit this winter to make sure that they don’t let him hit the open market. However, if that is to happen, the price tag is going to be massive.
Skubal very well could receive a deal north of $300 million. With how he has produced the last two campaigns, that number could be even higher. As a soon-to-be two-time AL Cy Young award winner, he is starting to establish a resume that could one day land him in Cooperstown.
The Tigers have spent big in the past, and the time to once again do so is now. If Detroit isn’t able to extend him over the winter, the 2026 season could very well be Skubal’s last with the Tigers.